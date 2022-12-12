Pillen to replace Nebraska directors for children and family services, behavioral health

LINCOLN — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced plans Monday to do national searches to fill two key Department of Health and Human Services positions, including the director of children and family services.

“I look forward to finding a division director who will improve the level of services Children and Family Services provide,” he said. “Our kids are our future, and I will be searching for a leader who understands we need to protect, value and improve the future of every kid who comes in contact with the division’s services.”

Children and family services, one of five divisions within HHS, handles child welfare, adult protective services, economic assistance programs, child support and the state’s institutions for juvenile offenders.

Pillen said he will do a national search for a new director of the behavioral health division as well. But he opted to keep Tony Green, the director of developmental disabilities, and Kevin Bagley, director of Medicaid and long-term care services.

The governor-elect also announced that Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer and HHS public health division director, is leaving state government to join an Omaha-based nonprofit.

Although holding a normally low-key position, Anthone gained prominence for his role in helping guide Nebraska’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He frequently joined Gov. Pete Ricketts at press conferences and issued a series of directed health measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus and protecting hospital capacity. The measures included closing businesses, limiting the size of gatherings and requiring masks in certain conditions.

“I want to thank Dr. Anthone for all his hard work and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pillen said. “It was through his leadership that Nebraska had one of the best and most efficient responses to the pandemic.”

Pillen named Charity Menefee as the new public health director. Menefee is currently the division’s director of operations. He appointed Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state epidemiologist, to be interim chief medical officer.

According to spokesman John Gage, Pillen opted against reappointing Stephanie Beasley, the children and family services director, or Sheri Dawson, the behavioral health division director.

Beasley has led her division since February 2020, during which time the state struggled over its contract with a Kansas-based nonprofit hired to manage Omaha-area child welfare cases.

The contractor, St. Francis Ministries, never met state standards for having enough case managers. The contract was terminated early, but problems hiring enough state child welfare workers in the area have persisted.

Dawson has led the behavioral health division since 2015. She was appointed by Ricketts after serving as acting division director and after working in a number of other HHS positions.

Dannette Smith, whom Pillen reappointed as HHS CEO, will serve as the interim director of children and family services. Green will be the interim director of behavioral health.

