Plan to replace all taxes with consumption tax falls short in Nebraska Legislature

Instead, they would be paying what he called a simple and fair tax that would be based on what they buy.

"With the consumption tax, you can never, ever be overtaxed because you control how much you pay," he said. "When it's all done and it's all put in place, the winners will be the people of Nebraska."

Opponents focused on the many unknowns of making a wholesale change in taxing, including who would end up as losers under the measure and whether it would produce enough revenue to maintain schools, build roads and take care of other government functions.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, whose election opponent last year supported a consumption tax, said most voters she talked with did not like the idea.

"The vast majority of Nebraskans will pay more," she said.

Erdman spent much of Wednesday's debate explaining and answering questions about how the consumption tax would work. He introduced a companion measure, Legislative Bill 133, which provided many of the details that were not included in the constitutional amendment.

LB 133 would set the consumption tax rate at 10.64%, though Erdman said further analysis showed that a 9.8% rate would be sufficient to match the $9.7 billion collected through the taxes that would be eliminated.