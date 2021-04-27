Plan to spend $40 million on broadband expansion in Nebraska advances

"I just don't think this is a good solution," he said. "I don't see how it's the panacea for the problem."

Wayne's amendment failed with 24 votes against it and 20 in favor. But he promised to bring a more expansive version of the idea during second-round debate.

As advanced, LB 388 would put $20 million a year into grants for projects that increase access to high-speed broadband. It marks the first proposal to use state tax dollars for that purpose.

The grants would prioritize projects in areas with less than 25/3 speeds that have no projects planned or that have projects that will take more than 24 months to complete. Areas with less than 100/20 speeds would be a lower priority.

The bill would require grant recipients to upgrade service to at least 100/100 within 18 months and to put up matching funds. Internet speeds for the completed project would be tested and the grant money would have to be repaid if the speeds fall short of the 100/100 goal. Friesen said the speed tests would provide accountability.

The bill also would direct broadband expansion funds expected from the federal Rescue Act into the grant program. The federal legislation allocated $7 billion nationwide to the effort.