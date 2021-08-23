Plattsmouth city administrator going to Nebraska Emergency Management Agency

It's a behind-the-scenes job but one that has immense impact on Nebraskans when they are at their most vulnerable.

The position of assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is changing hands.

Bryan Tuma, who oversaw the agency during Nebraska's costliest natural disaster, the 2019 flood, will retire in September.

In his place will be someone who already knows a thing or two about disasters: Erv Portis, the Plattsmouth city administrator who shepherded that city through its recovery from the 2019 flood. Plattsmouth was severely affected by the flood, which disabled its water treatment and sewage plants.

Portis was named to the job by Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who serves as director of the agency as the state's adjutant general.

Portis has served as Plattsmouth city administrator since 2007. Tuma has been assistant director of NEMA since 2014.

Bohac cited Portis' experience working in disaster recovery, both at the local and federal level, in his selection.

Portis said he is looking forward to joining the state office.