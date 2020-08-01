Police oversight board proposal faces stiff opposition from cities, law enforcement

LINCOLN — City officials and law enforcement agencies across the state united in opposition Friday to legislation that would require the creation of citizen police oversight boards.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer led the charge against Legislative Bill 1222, introduced by State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha. The two officials argued that the proposal had major flaws and was unneeded.

“I support local control and local solutions,” Stothert said, speaking at a public hearing before the Urban Affairs Committee.

The hearing was cut short when Wayne, the committee chairman, said a committee member had just been notified about an exposure to a person with the coronavirus. Although the senator has not been tested, Wayne said he ended the hearing to reduce any risks.

Earlier, committee members heard from a procession of community members backing the bill, including many who have participated in protests following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His death focused attention nationwide on issues of police misconduct and racial equity.

Kevin Abourezk of Lincoln, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, was among those who argued that the proposed independent citizen groups would provide much-needed accountability for law enforcement.