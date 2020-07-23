Police oversight board proposal will be debated in Nebraska Legislature

Supporters of the motion said that voting “no” would send the message that the Legislature wants to avoid touchy subjects like social justice. Opponents mostly questioned whether there were other ways to bring the issue to the floor of the Legislature, and whether it was a local issue that’s being handled locally.

Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Mike Hilgers of Lincoln suggested that holding interim studies this fall, and then introducing a bill during the 2021 session, would provide more input on a complex, and controversial subject.

But Wayne said there’s no guarantee, with the COVID-19 outbreak, that he would be able to hold public hearings this fall.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld said that the listening sessions served as an interim study, and it was clear, from the riots and demonstrations, that there is a problem.

During the debate Thursday morning, Wayne told colleagues that Blacks have to give “the talk” to their children — that if they’re pulled over by the police, to keep their hands on the steering wheel at “10 and 2” and not move.