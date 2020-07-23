Police oversight board proposal will be debated in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature granted an exception Thursday to allow consideration of a bill requiring cities to set up citizen investigative panels to provide oversight over police.
The lack of adequate oversight of law enforcement was a major issue raised following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha won approval Thursday for a suspension of the rules so he could introduce a bill requiring police oversight boards on a 32-4 vote.
With only 14 days left in the 2020 session, Wayne said he understands that he may not have enough time to get Legislative Bill 1222 through a public hearing and three rounds of debate required for passage. But, the Black legislator said, the Legislature needs to respond now, not next year, to demonstrate that it “cares” about the pleas to do something about instances of racial injustice involving law enforcement.
“The community I represent is looking for leadership on this issue,” Wayne said. “I am asking permission to introduce a bill that my community is demanding.”
Wayne needed to obtain a vote by 30 of the 49 state senators to suspend legislative rules to introduce his proposal. Under the rules, bills can — with only a couple of exceptions — be introduced during the first 10 days of a legislative session. Thursday was the 46th day.
LB 1222 would require all Nebraska communities with over 5,000 population that employ a full-time police officer to appoint a citizen committee to investigate complaints about police conduct and all shootings involving police. Lincoln, currently has such an oversight board, and Omaha has a six-member Citizen Complaint Review Board, but four years ago, several members resigned complaining that the Omaha board was worthless.
Wayne’s bill would provide some teeth in investigating complaints, requiring cities to provide an independent investigator for such boards. The board would, if necessary, provide recommendations to police departments and forward its findings to local prosecutors.
The senator added, though, that his bill might look much different after talking to law enforcement agencies and other groups.
Better oversight of police actions was a common request during two days of listening sessions conducted by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in the wake of rioting in Omaha and Lincoln. A black man, James Scurlock, was shot and killed during the rioting in the Old Market area by a bar owner. Wayne, a lawyer, is representing the Scurlock family.
“I cannot walk through my community after seeing what happened ... without doing something,” he said.
Supporters of the motion said that voting “no” would send the message that the Legislature wants to avoid touchy subjects like social justice. Opponents mostly questioned whether there were other ways to bring the issue to the floor of the Legislature, and whether it was a local issue that’s being handled locally.
Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Mike Hilgers of Lincoln suggested that holding interim studies this fall, and then introducing a bill during the 2021 session, would provide more input on a complex, and controversial subject.
But Wayne said there’s no guarantee, with the COVID-19 outbreak, that he would be able to hold public hearings this fall.
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld said that the listening sessions served as an interim study, and it was clear, from the riots and demonstrations, that there is a problem.
During the debate Thursday morning, Wayne told colleagues that Blacks have to give “the talk” to their children — that if they’re pulled over by the police, to keep their hands on the steering wheel at “10 and 2” and not move.
The senator said that once, when he was driving a van full of fifth- and sixth-graders to a basketball practice on North 30th Street, an Omaha police officer pulled a gun on him after he was stopped for a defective taillight.
Wayne said he forgot “the talk” and got out of the van and was guilty of “moving too fast.”
Luckily, he said, another police officer that he knew showed up and told his colleague to put his gun away.
“You all have no idea the reality we face,” added Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who is also Black.
A public hearing on Wayne’s proposal could as early as next Thursday. If the proposal is advanced from committee, it would require three rounds of approval by the Legislature. It could also be added as an amendment to another bill.
