Police oversight, racial justice are among bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Two Omaha lawmakers hope to restrain police misconduct and the use of excessive force with a pair of bills introduced Tuesday.
Legislative Bill 515, introduced by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would require Omaha to establish a police oversight committee that would investigate cases of police misconduct. The city currently has a citizen complaint board, but it has been criticized as being powerless.
Fellow Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne introduced LB 551, which increases training requirements for law enforcement officers and sets up a public database showing disciplinary actions taken against officers. It also would prohibit chokeholds and carotid artery holds. Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha introduced a similar bill earlier this month.
Racial justice. Wayne’s LB 548 would allow criminal defendants, as well as those convicted of past crimes, to seek to challenge charges/convictions based on racial discrimination. A defense attorney would have to show in court that someone was charged with or convicted of a more serious charge, or received a harsher penalty, due to their race when compared to those of other races.
Go west, Game and Parks. The headquarters of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission would move from Lincoln to Sidney under a bill from Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who represents the Sidney area. Erdman, a frequent critic of wildlife management by the game commission, said rural Nebraska deserves to have state money spent there. Relocating to Sidney would also help fill a gap opened when Cabela’s headquarters closed there, he said. A small state agency, the Oil and Gas Commission, is headquartered in Sidney.
Election Day holiday. Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar introduced LB 577, which would make the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November in even-numbered years a state holiday. The bill also would allow those obtaining a driver’s license to be automatically registered to vote, unless they opted out or they weren’t old enough yet.
Expressway completion. Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz introduced a bill to allow state bonds to be issued to complete highway construction projects, and Columbus Sen. Mike Moser introduced a measure to allocate an extra $70 million to the Department of Transportation for road construction work. Mayors of several communities have complained about the slow progress in completing promised four-lane expressways, including one linking Fremont and Columbus.
Developmental disability waiting list. Nebraska would provide developmental disability services for people who have been on the state’s waiting list for years under LB 493, introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha. The measure would appropriate $17 million in each of the next two fiscal years to be matched with federal dollars for expanded services. Currently, 2,964 people are waiting for services, up from 2,332 two years ago.
Motorcycle helmets. Adults who have been certified through a motorcycle rider safety course could ride a motorcycle without a helmet under LB 581, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair and 10 co-sponsors. Lawmakers have tried for years to repeal or weaken the state’s motorcycle helmet law.