Police oversight, racial justice are among bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Two Omaha lawmakers hope to restrain police misconduct and the use of excessive force with a pair of bills introduced Tuesday.

Legislative Bill 515, introduced by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, would require Omaha to establish a police oversight committee that would investigate cases of police misconduct. The city currently has a citizen complaint board, but it has been criticized as being powerless.

Fellow Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne introduced LB 551, which increases training requirements for law enforcement officers and sets up a public database showing disciplinary actions taken against officers. It also would prohibit chokeholds and carotid artery holds. Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha introduced a similar bill earlier this month.

Racial justice. Wayne’s LB 548 would allow criminal defendants, as well as those convicted of past crimes, to seek to challenge charges/convictions based on racial discrimination. A defense attorney would have to show in court that someone was charged with or convicted of a more serious charge, or received a harsher penalty, due to their race when compared to those of other races.