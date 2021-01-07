Policing bill introduced in Nebraska Legislature calls for more training, ban on chokeholds

Right now, law enforcement officers can legally be hired before undergoing and passing state certification training. Some small-town sheriffs and police chiefs have said that without allowing a grace period for such training, they would be hard-pressed to hire officers.

The summer protests and rioting in Omaha and Lincoln also inspired a proposal, based on a law in Tennessee, from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston to increase penalties for those who riot or assault public safety officers.

Under LB 111, a person who encourages more than six people to riot would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, though the offense would rise to a Class IV felony if the riot resulted in serious bodily injury to one or more people and caused more than $5,000 in damage.

The proposal, which is sure to inspire opposition by civil liberties advocates, also creates criminal offenses for blocking a public thoroughfare, disrupting a public meeting, and disobeying an order by a police officer or firefighter to "move" from a roadway.