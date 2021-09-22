Political consultant sues gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster's campaign over dismissal

LINCOLN — A political consultant hired by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster is suing the campaign, claiming that the campaign improperly canceled his contract and that he is owed $37,500.

EZ Politix, in its lawsuit, said it was hired by the Herbster for Nebraska committee to perform "campaign-related services" from December 2020 until May 10, 2022, and was to be paid $12,500 a month.

The lawsuit said that in the event of a breach of the contract, EZ Politix must be given notice and then 30 days to remedy any problems before terminating the contract. To terminate the contract without cause requires 90 days' advance notice, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said EZ Politix was terminated by the Herbster campaign on April 9 without advance notice and despite performing as contracted.

“We stand by our complaint, and simply ask that they pay their bill," said Andrew Northwall, owner of EZ Politix.

Ellen Keast, Herbster's campaign manager, declined to comment, saying that it was a personnel issue and that the campaign had not yet been served the lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 31.