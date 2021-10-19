Political insiders split on potential fallout from Fortenberry indictment

While some speculated about the possibility of a primary challenger, others political observers said that voters in the current political climate dismiss allegations they might see as politically connected — as Fortenberry’s wife claimed in a statement defending her husband on Tuesday morning.

Perre Neilan, a political consultant and lobbyist based in Lincoln, said he didn’t see the issue impacting Fortenberry’s ability to serve and be reelected.

“Nebraskans know Jeff Fortenberry as a man of integrity,” Neilan said. “His only crime was saying ‘yes’ when the government knocked on his door and let them in.”

Josh Moenning, a former chief of staff for Fortenberry, said the congressman was a "good man and an effective and tireless advocate for the people" in his district.

"I've known him to show only the highest level of regard for the law and every obligation that comes with being an elected official," said Moenning, who was elected mayor of Norfolk in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. "Nebraskans continue to elect him, in lopsided margins, because they know him, trust him, and respect his work on their behalf."