Political insiders split on potential fallout from possible Fortenberry indictment

But Jane Kleeb, who chairs the Nebraska Democratic Party, said that the "reported lies violate the trust of Nebraskans, only confirming that the swamp Trump promised to drain is actually the Republican Party.”

“Serving 16 years in Congress has tainted Fortenberry, who cares more about political donations than serving the people of our state,” Kleeb said.

The reputational hit could open up the possibility of a challenge from another Republican in the 2022 primary, according to several political observers.

The anticipated indictment grew out of an FBI investigation, launched in California during the Trump administration, regarding $180,000 in illegal “conduit” campaign contributions from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent.

The contributions, funneled through a group of Californians from 2012 through 2016, went to four U.S. politicians, including $30,200 to Fortenberry in 2016 and $10,000 to then-Rep. Lee Terry, who represented the Omaha area, in 2014.

Fortenberry apparently isn’t in trouble for receiving the contributions; his campaign has said he was unaware that the money came from Chagoury. Instead, the congressman faces prosecution because of what he told or did not tell agents during their investigation into Chagoury’s scheme.