Political newcomer from Lincoln says he knows what everyday people go through

"We have to take action now, and if we don't, then we're not going to have a future, we're not gonna have a Nebraska that has clean air," he said.

Kual's other campaign priorities include Medicare for all, veteran support, criminal justice reform, affordable college tuition and recognizing housing and food as a human right.

“What makes me different from all these other candidates is every single thing that I'm running on has had a personal effect on me,” he said. “It's affected me in a way so deeply that affects my livelihood, and I see how it's affecting our community.”

As a political newcomer, Kual said he thinks he offers a different perspective than the other candidates.

“I feel we really have to break the cycle of just wealthy, established politicians and attorneys in Congress, because I don't think that's what the founding fathers intended," he said. "It's not fair to the rest of the people they are supposed to be representing.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said she is excited to see competition in the Democratic primary.