Political newcomer from Lincoln says he knows what everyday people go through

Jazari Kual says those representing Nebraska in Washington, D.C., should look more like the people being served.
That’s why he’s running for Congress.
Kual is seeking Nebraska’s 1st District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry since 2005. Kual entered the race as a Democrat and will face State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks in the primary election May 10.
Fortenberry is being challenged by several other Republicans, including Sen. Mike Flood, in what's expected to be a fiercely fought primary.
Kual, whose family in 1995 immigrated to the U.S. as refugees from what is now recognized as South Sudan, has lived in Lincoln since he was 5 years old. The 26-year-old is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He said he plans to graduate next spring.
Kual first gained local recognition over the summer of 2020 for filming the protests in Lincoln and Omaha spurred by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Kual said he ultimately decided last year to run for Congress because he was disappointed in Fortenberry's votes on legislation addressing police brutality and the pandemic.
Fortenberry voted against the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in June 2020.
“I know most Nebraskans are interested in some type of responsible action here. But, as one police chief wrote to me, if this version of police reform passes, he could no longer be a police officer,” Fortenberry said in a statement addressing his vote.
Fortenberry also voted "no" on the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 and missed the vote on the CASH Act in December 2020, which would have increased stimulus payments to $2,000, because he was in quarantine, but later said he would have voted no.
Kual is a co-founder of LNK Freedges, a hunger relief organization in Lincoln. He said he also volunteers with other local organizations.
Kual said statements Fortenberry made around the time of the missed CASH Act vote — including one where he said he favored more targeted relief — made the congressman seem out of touch.
Fortenberry has consistently won reelection by a comfortable margin, including in 2020 when he received nearly 60% of the vote over a Democratic opponent.
One of Kual’s main issues is addressing climate change, something he thinks his competitors haven’t addressed enough.
"We have to take action now, and if we don't, then we're not going to have a future, we're not gonna have a Nebraska that has clean air," he said.
Kual's other campaign priorities include Medicare for all, veteran support, criminal justice reform, affordable college tuition and recognizing housing and food as a human right.
“What makes me different from all these other candidates is every single thing that I'm running on has had a personal effect on me,” he said. “It's affected me in a way so deeply that affects my livelihood, and I see how it's affecting our community.”
As a political newcomer, Kual said he thinks he offers a different perspective than the other candidates.
“I feel we really have to break the cycle of just wealthy, established politicians and attorneys in Congress, because I don't think that's what the founding fathers intended," he said. "It's not fair to the rest of the people they are supposed to be representing.”
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said she is excited to see competition in the Democratic primary.
“I think Jazari brings a really unique perspective around immigrants and focusing on immigration, and how do we keep young people in our state and how do we bring young people to our state,” she said.
Kual said he isn’t sure if he’ll pursue any other political offices in the future. For now, his long-term focus is pursuing journalism.
Kual said he has heard from multiple Nebraskans who have just turned 18 that he will be the first person for whom they will vote.
"It's really inspiring to me,” he said. “My whole goal is to inspire young people to get involved.”