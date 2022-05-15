Political parties confident about flipping seats in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Republicans could gain a filibuster-proof majority in the Nebraska Legislature if the results of Tuesday’s primary election are repeated in November.

Unofficial election tallies from the Secretary of State’s Office show Republican candidates leading in two districts now held by Democrats, while a Democrat leads in one district held by a Republican.

If that proves to be the general election outcome, Republicans would have 33 seats in the 49-member Legislature, enough to push through bills banning abortion, allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed guns without a permit and returning the state to a winner-take-all Electoral College system.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, dismissed that possibility. She said she’s confident of keeping all 17 seats held by Democrats and possibly adding one or two. Her watch list includes an Omaha race in which Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, an independent, is running against R. Brad von Gillern, a Republican.

“There’s lots of potential of red to blue,” she said. “I’m not worried that we’re going to lose any seats.”

Taylor Gage, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, was bullish about the GOP’s showing in the primary and optimistic about the general election.

“Obviously we started off in a really strong position,” he said. “We’re going to pick up seats in November.”

The Nebraska Legislature is nonpartisan, meaning that candidates appear on the ballot without party labels and political parties play no official role in the legislative process. But the parties do get involved in elections and, within the Legislature, votes on some high-profile issues split along generally partisan lines.

This year, the stakes have been raised for legislative races because of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft of a high court opinion suggested the court will strike down the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. A ruling is expected in late June.

Such a decision would leave it up to states whether to allow abortions. What Nebraska does on the issue could depend on the November election. This spring, a bill that would have banned all abortions in the state if the high court overturned Roe fell two votes short of overcoming a filibuster against it.

Kleeb, who spoke while attending a meeting of top Democratic Party state officials, said state legislatures are an “absolute focus” of the party this year.

She ticked off factors that make her optimistic about the fall.

First, a heated battle over the GOP gubernatorial nomination brought out more Republican voters than Democrats for the primary. Kleeb said the difference in turnout pumped up totals for Republican candidates in the primary but is unlikely to be repeated in November.

In both Douglas and Lancaster Counties, the number of Republican ballots cast equaled about 43% of that party’s registrations, while the number of Democratic ballots cast was closer to 30% of party registrations.

In addition, national interest in the Omaha-area congressional race, pitting State Sen. Tony Vargas, a Democrat, against the GOP incumbent, Rep. Don Bacon, means more resources to get out the Democratic vote, she said. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee recently included the race in its list of seats targeted to flip parties.

A ballot measure to increase the state’s minimum wage could drive turnout among Democrats and like-minded independents, if a petition drive to put the issue before voters succeeds, she said.

A pair of proposals to legalize medical marijuana also could draw voters. But it’s not clear whether the medical marijuana petition drive can gather the needed signatures after losing its major donors.

“Progressive issues on the ballot help,” Kleeb said.

Gage has his own list of reasons for confidence.

Republicans have more candidates, including for all of the state’s top elected positions and 23 of the 24 legislative races, he said. At the top of the ticket is University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, who survived a bruising battle to become the GOP gubernatorial nominee. He will face Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic nominee.

Gage said he expects an initiative proposal to require that people present photo identification before voting will bring out Republican voters. A petition drive is underway to get the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot.

He also pointed to what he called a “right wave” across the country and to the size of Republican campaign coffers, an advantage that extends from the state party through to individual legislative races.

“They (Democrats) don’t have much reason to turn out in the general election,” he said.

Based on the unofficial primary results, only one of the 11 incumbent state senators up for election appears to be in jeopardy. Primary results will not become official until the Board of Canvassers meets June 6 to certify the election.

Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte came in second to Chris Bruns, also of North Platte. Jacobson, a banker, has held the seat for less than three months after being appointed to replace former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who resigned after taking inappropriate photos of a female staff member.

Groene, who was term-limited and in his last year in office, endorsed Bruns last year. Bruns, a rancher and Lincoln County Board member, said he overcame Jacobson’s financial advantage through grassroots campaigning.

Thirteen legislative seats are open because the incumbents are term-limited or, in two cases, opted not to run for reelection. The late April death of Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha will add another open seat in November. It occurred too late for candidates to get on the primary ballot. Candidates for his seat will have to submit at least 2,000 valid petition signatures to appear on the November ballot.

