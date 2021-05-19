Political rancor ramped up after filibuster of bill for developmentally disabled Nebraskans

Unemployment. Nebraskans forced to quit a job to care for a seriously ill family member could get unemployment benefits under LB 260, introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha and passed on a 33-11 vote.

The bill would make caregivers eligible for benefits while they look for a new job that fits with their family duties. People could get benefits only if they had made reasonable efforts to work out conflicts between their jobs and their caregiving before quitting.

Child care. More families could qualify for state child care assistance over the next two years under LB 485, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington and passed 31-6.

The bill would use federal block grant funds to expand eligibility to families making less than 185% of the federal poverty level, or $31,894 per year for a single parent and one child, up from 130% currently. The bill also would allow more families to qualify for transitional aid as their incomes grow.

Rail parks. The state would provide up to $50 million over 10 years to help nonmetro counties develop business parks linked to railroad lines under LB 40, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte and passed 49-0 Wednesday.