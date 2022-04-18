Poll indicates Nebraska's GOP governor contest tightening before Herbster allegations

The gubernatorial campaign of State Sen. Brett Lindstrom released polling Monday that indicates an increasingly tight three-way contest for the Republican nomination. The poll was conducted before serious allegations against one of the front-runners sent a shockwave through the race.

Polls released by two campaigns in mid-March already had suggested a three-way race, with Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster polling ahead of Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. The new polling, by 3D Strategic Research, was conducted for Lindstrom's campaign April 10-12. It suggests the gaps among candidates narrowing as undecided voters peel off, with Herbster four points behind Lindstrom and Pillen.

“The ballot may be tied, but the momentum is clearly behind Brett Lindstrom," Lindstrom campaign spokesperson Pat Trueman said in a statement. "He’s in the driver's seat for the final month of the campaign.”

The new poll found Lindstrom and Pillen each polling at 27% and Herbster at 23%, with 12% of voters undecided. Former State Sen. Theresa Thibodeau came in at 6%.

According to a polling memo, the survey included 500 GOP voters, with respondents randomly selected based on how likely it is that they will vote in the May 10 primary. Of those, 60% were reached via a call on their cellphone and 40% via landline, according to the campaign. The overall margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 4.38 percentage points at the 95% confidence interval — meaning the three front-runners all polled within the margin of error.

On April 14, two days after the survey ended, the Nebraska Examiner published allegations from eight women, including a state senator, who said Herbster had groped them. Herbster has denied the allegations, which have sparked condemnation from many figures across Nebraska’s political landscape.

The Herbster campaign on Monday questioned the new poll’s credibility: “There is no credible polling that we have seen throughout the campaign that has shown Brett Lindstrom any higher than third place,” spokesperson Emily Novotny said in an email. “This includes polling through the past weekend.”

The Herbster campaign declined to release any polling from the weekend, citing campaign policy. Deputy campaign manager Rod Edwards said it’s the campaign's policy not to publicly release specific polling data in the last 30 days of the campaign.

The Pillen campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said he thinks the latest poll shows "the race is continuing to tighten" as undecided voters make their picks. Given its timing in the context of the allegations against Herbster, however, Adkins said the data likely already is out of date.

A poll the same firm conducted for the Lindstrom campaign March 7-9 indicated Herbster was ahead at 30%, followed by Pillen with 23% and Lindstrom with 20%. It showed 18% undecided and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points. The Herbster campaign's survey of 600 Republican voters March 8-10, conducted by supporter Kellyanne Conway’s KAConsulting, showed Herbster polling at 27%, Pillen at 18% and Lindstrom at 17%, with 35% of voters undecided. The margin of error for that survey was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Lindstrom is working with a significantly smaller war chest than the other top two candidates. Through April 5, he had spent more than $1.2 million. Pillen had spent nearly $4.8 million and Herbster, who has largely bankrolled his own campaign, had spent nearly $8.7 million. Both Lindstrom and Herbster have been targeted by third-party attack ads — Gov. Pete Ricketts, Pillen's most prominent backer, said he contributed money to the dark-money group that has attacked Herbster. Ricketts has said he did not fund a group targeting Lindstrom.

