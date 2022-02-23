Precious McKesson named executive director of Nebraska Democratic Party

Precious McKesson will serve as the next executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party, the party announced Wednesday.

McKesson, a longtime political operative who was appointed to a job in the U.S. Department of Education in October, will move back to Omaha from D.C. and start the job in late March. She told The World-Herald that she was already planning to return to her home state for personal reasons when this opportunity came up.

As a special assistant in the Department of Education's Office of Communications and Outreach, McKesson said she has worked on family and parent engagement, a cause dear to her as the mother of a senior in high school.

"It's been an honor to work under the Biden-Harris administration, as well as under Secretary (Miguel) Cardona," she said. "There's some awesome work going on and (it) will continue to support the people of the United States."

She said that the department has been notified and that they've been supportive and excited.

This won't be McKesson's first time working for the Nebraska Democratic Party. She previously worked as its finance director and constituency director and is still listed on its website as Black Caucus chair. She was also a staffer for the Biden campaign in Nebraska, then became the first woman and first woman of color in the state to cast an Electoral College ballot for a Democrat after the president's victory in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District.

Current executive director Jim Rogers served in the role for eight years and will be taking a job in the private sector, according to a press release. Before he was executive director, he worked in other roles within the party.

“Jim was an ally, equipped to deal with difficult situations, respected all of our volunteer party leaders and worked with candidates from school boards to the U.S. Senate in order to help them win," party chair Jane Kleeb said in the press release. "It has been an honor serving alongside Jim as he led the NDP staff and helped build our party.”

McKesson said her first step will be supporting candidates and rallying voters ahead of Nebraska's May 10 primary. Her long-term vision includes getting Democrats elected and flipping seats, getting more people of color to run for office, supporting candidates, and increasing voter turnout and outreach in communities that are typically underserved. She aims to get familiar with the vast and mostly rural 3rd Congressional District, she said, not just the 1st and 2nd Districts.

“Precious is committed to ensuring all voices are heard and represented in our party," Kleeb said. "From organizing door to door, to creating events and training candidates at all levels, Precious knows the work ahead of us as a party and has the passion and skills to get the job done."

McKesson said her first step will be supporting candidates and rallying up voters ahead of Nebraska's May 10 primary.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.