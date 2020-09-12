Presidential contenders take sides in House race: Biden for Eastman; Trump for Bacon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrat Kara Eastman has secured the backing of her party's presidential nominee in her race with Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made it official Saturday, endorsing Eastman in Nebraska's most competitive House race for the Omaha area's 2nd Congressional District.

"Nebraskans face a choice between Eastman — an advocate for working families — and Rep. Don Bacon — who supports Republicans' attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said.

Bacon has had President Donald Trump in his corner since March. In recent weeks, the Trump campaign has sent surrogates to Omaha, including Second Lady Karen Pence, to boost Bacon and stump for Trump.

Eastman said she was pleased to be among the first wave of Democratic House challengers nationally to secure Biden's endorsement. She said she looked forward to working with Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, to "win the Nebraska 'blue dot' for both of our campaigns."

Bacon, meanwhile, said Biden’s endorsement was “just for show.”