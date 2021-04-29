Press freedom group objects to Gov. Ricketts' new media credentialing process

However, a review of those policies by The World-Herald found there are some key differences. None of the three ask the number and range of questions posed in the Nebraska application. In addition, the Nebraska application leaves it up to the Governor’s Office to decide whether an applicant’s answers qualify that person for credentialing.

"The (Nebraska) Governor's Office firmly believes the application and criteria that were published last week reflect a neutral and fair approach to qualifying media organizations to cover credentialed news events," Gage wrote in the April 23 letter.

He also noted that before issuing the new application process, he had asked Nebraska media for input, but instead got a "general letter of concern." Gage said he remains willing to discuss the new policy.

NOISE officials have told The World-Herald that it is not an advocacy group, but a small group of reporters dedicated to reporting on Omaha's minority communities.