Preston Love Jr. announces write-in candidacy against Sen. Ben Sasse

“I will feel very much as if I have won the race if I’m able to help with that,” he said of bringing more votes to Biden and Eastman. “I will be able to go out to pasture and feel as if I’d done my job.”

Love, while he said he appreciated the historic nature of his and Shelton’s bids, said he won’t describe them as progress when American politics are once again roiling in tumult similar to the late 1960s.

He considers himself a student of history, he said, and a part of its march. Love, an author, teaches Black Studies at UNO and served as campaign manager for Jessie Jackson’s presidential campaign in 1984.

He’s worked in Chicago’s rough-and-tumble politics and played football for Bob Devaney at Nebraska. He said he's not intimidated to square off against Sasse or Janicek, but he said he won’t attack.

Sasse and Janicek offered no immediate comment on Love’s entry into the race.

Sasse, 48, made news this week by discussing a series of changes he’d like to see in the Senate in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.