Primary, special and general: It's all explained in our guide to Nebraska's upcoming votes

Nebraskans face a busy election year, one that has been made more complicated by redistricting and a special election for the 1st Congressional District.

Every Nebraska voter will have a chance to cast ballots in two elections — the May primary and November general election.

A third of the state’s voters also will go to the polls in June for a special election to determine who will replace U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the remaining months of his current term. Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned after being found guilty of three felony counts related to illegal campaign contributions. This is the first time since 1951 that Nebraska has held a special election for Congress, said Wayne Bena, Nebraska's deputy secretary of state for elections.

Here's a guide to some of the election highlights.

Population changes bring redistricting

Numerous political boundaries at all levels of government have been redrawn due to the 2020 Census, Bena said.

All three of Nebraska's congressional districts saw changes, which means some Nebraskans will have a new representative in Congress, regardless of the outcome of the races.

Saunders County voters, familiar with voting for the seat held by Fortenberry, will instead cast a ballot for the 2nd District, a seat held by incumbent Rep. Don Bacon. The reverse is true for some Sarpy County voters: More of them will cast their ballot in the race to replace Fortenberry.

The 3rd District, currently represented by Adrian Smith, will absorb additional eastern Nebraska counties.

Douglas County is one of the few eastern Nebraska counties that didn't see a change in congressional boundaries. The entire county remains in the 2nd District.

At other levels of government, including public power districts, natural resources districts, University of Nebraska regents, community college board members and public service commissions, boundaries also have been redrawn to reflect changes in population.

Additionally, there are slightly more polling places statewide, with a noticeable increase in rapidly growing Sarpy County.

By now, all registered voters who have been affected by a change should have received a postcard with the updated information, Bena said. Voters also can check their information online by visiting the Elections Division of the Nebraska Secretary of State and clicking on the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup.

If you have questions about your election status, you also can call your county elections office.

If you want to vote in the May primary but haven't registered, you will need to do so before the election.

Voting calendar, key dates

May 2 — Last day to register for May primary.

May 9 — If you want to vote in person in advance of the election, this is your last day to do so. Likewise, if you want to hand your absentee ballot to a person rather than put it in a drop box, this is your last day to go to an election office and do so. Absentee ballots also are known as "mail-in" or "early" ballots.

May 10 — Statewide primary. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain time. If you received an early ballot, you must take it to a drop box by the close of voting. No early ballots will be accepted at polling places or election offices on election day.

June 28 — 1st Congressional District special election.

Nov. 8 — Statewide general election.

1st Congressional District — vote three times!

Voters in the 1st District will have three opportunities to cast a ballot this year because of the vacancy created by Fortenberry's resignation. Voters who want to fully weigh in on their congressional representative need to vote all three times.

First vote: May 10. This is the usual primary in which candidates are winnowed to one per party. The winners advance to the November general election ballot. At stake is a two-year term in Congress during 2023 and 2024.

Second vote: June 28. This is the special election to decide who serves the remaining months of Fortenberry's term, which ends Jan. 3. The winner will take office in the summer once the election results are certified.

Third vote: Nov. 8. This is the general election for the two-year term that begins in January 2023. The candidates on the ballot will be the winners in each party from the May primary.

For all three election dates, votes will be cast according to the new boundaries drawn from the 2020 Census. Those boundaries encompass Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, Stanton and parts of Polk and Sarpy Counties.

In the May primary, five names will appear on the Republican ballot, including Fortenberry’s because he withdrew too late for his name to be deleted.

The names are: Fortenberry, Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely, John Glen Weaver and Mike Flood.

Two people are running on the Democratic side: Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria.

Flood and Pansing Brooks, both state senators, are considered the Republican and Democratic front-runners in the May primary.

They also are the candidates who will be on the June ballot, because their parties selected them to run in the special election.

So if they win their primaries, Flood and Pansing Brooks will face off in both June and November. The June winner will serve in Congress for the rest of this year; the November winner will serve for the following two years.

2nd Congressional District

Republican voters will pick from two candidates in the May primary: incumbent Don Bacon, a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general who lives in Papillion, and Steve Kuehl, a Gretna sales consultant at White Castle Roofing.

Democrats also have two candidates: Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas, both of Omaha. In 2020, Shelton, a mental health therapist, ran for the Senate seat held by Republican Ben Sasse. Vargas, a former teacher, is a state senator representing east-central and southeast Omaha.

3rd Congressional District

Democrats and Republicans each will select from two people in the primary. A Legal Marijuana NOW candidate is running unopposed and will advance to the general election.

On the Republican side, incumbent Adrian Smith will face Mike Calhoun. Smith, of Gering, has served in Congress since 2007 and previously served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature. Calhoun lives in Bellevue and is a veteran of the Marine Corps and the National Guard.

Two Democrats are running in the primary: David J. Else and Daniel M. Wik. Additionally, a Legal Marijuana NOW candidate, Mark Elworth Jr., has filed for the office.

Have bags, will travel?

Two of Nebraska’s congressional races feature people who don’t live in the districts they want to represent.

Smith's challengers in the 3rd District include people from the Omaha metro area: Elworth, the Legal Marijuana candidate, lists Omaha as his residence, and Calhoun lists Bellevue.

In the race to replace Fortenberry in the 1st District, Weaver lists Omaha as his residence and Connely lives in Palmyra.

A candidate doesn't have to live in a congressional district to run for or serve in office. Instead, the only residency requirement is that they live in the state.

State offices up for grabs

All the statewide positions are up for election, from auditor to governor, and half of the seats in the Nebraska Legislature are on the ballot.

Nearly noticeably absent from most statewide races are Democrats. More libertarian and marijuana party candidates than Democrats are running for statewide office.

Governor

The Republican battle for governor is Nebraska's highest-profile race. Incumbent Pete Ricketts, a Republican, has served two terms and cannot run again this year.

Nine people have filed as Republicans to replace Ricketts: Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Theresa Thibodeau, Jim Pillen, Troy Wentz, Charles W. Herbster and Breland Ridenour.

Herbster, Lindstrom and Pillen are considered the front-runners.

Herbster is a Republican megadonor and CEO of Conklin Co. and other businesses. Lindstrom is a financial adviser and Nebraska state senator. Pillen, a Columbus livestock producer, helped found Pillen Family Farms and is a University of Nebraska regent.

Herbster is backed by former President Donald Trump, Pillen has Ricketts’ backing, and Lindstrom has Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s endorsement.

Two Democrats have filed for governor: Carol Blood, a Nebraska state senator and former Bellevue city councilwoman, and Roy A. Harris of Linwood.

A Libertarian is running, too. Scott Zimmerman will advance to the general election because he is unopposed in his party.

Secretary of state

Only Republicans have filed for this office, so the winner of the primary will be Nebraska's next secretary of state. Incumbent Bob Evnen will face challengers Rex Schroder of Palmyra and Robert J. Borer of Lincoln.

State treasurer

Incumbent John Murante faces a Republican opponent in the primary, Paul Anderson of Omaha. The winner of that race will face Libertarian Katrina Tomsen of Upland in the general election.

Attorney general

This is an open seat because incumbent Doug Peterson is not running for reelection. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln is running against Jennifer Hicks of Peru for the Republican nomination. Hicks is affiliated with Voices of Nebraska, a collection of people running against established politicians with a goal of being "Nebraska's firewall of protection against the liberal agenda and the tyrannical policies of the left."

The Republican winner will face Legal Marijuana NOW candidate Larry Bollinger of Alliance.

Auditor

Incumbent Charlie Janssen isn't running, but a person who once held the job is. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who has served at Ricketts' side since 2015, is seeking a return as auditor, a post he held from 2007 to 2015. He will face Republican Larry Anderson of Lincoln. The winner of the primary will have two opponents in the fall: Libertarian Gene Siadek of Omaha and Legal Marijuana NOW candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland.

State Legislature

About half of the 49 legislative seats — the even-numbered districts — are up for election this year. In 2024, odd-numbered districts will choose their senators.

Nonpartisan or not?

Statewide and county-level races, as well as the Nebraska Public Service Commission, are partisan and list candidates by party.

All other major races are officially nonpartisan: including the members of the Legislature, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and community college boards, natural resources districts, public power districts, learning councils and judicial races. Any voter, regardless of party, can vote in these races.

Voters who have registered as nonpartisan can request a party's primary ballot.

The Democratic, Libertarian and Marijuana NOW parties have agreed to open ballots, which means a nonpartisan who requests one of those parties' ballots can vote in all of that party's races.

Nebraska Republicans, however, have a closed ballot. Nonpartisan voters requesting a Republican ballot will get to vote only in the Republican congressional primary and will not be allowed to vote in other Republican races, including governor.

A nonpartisan voter who wants to cast the full Republican ballot would need to change registration to Republican before the election.

Voting by mail

Nebraska, with its population sprawled over long distances, has long embraced voting by mail. The following counties vote exclusively by mail: Boone, Cedar, Cherry, Clay, Dawes, Dixon, Garden, Knox, Merrick, Morrill and Stanton. Others conduct some of their voting by mail: Cuming, Hamilton, Harlan, Nance, Phelps, Richardson, Thayer and Wayne.

In other counties, individual voters can choose to receive a ballot in advance of the election and return it either by mail, by taking it to a designated office or putting it in a drop box.

If you are voting by mail in Nebraska, you must mail your ballot early enough for it to arrive at the election office by the close of voting on election day.

The last day to bring a ballot into an election office is May 9.

The deadline to put an early ballot in a drop box is the close of voting on election day (May 10 for the primary).

Election security

All Nebraska elections use paper ballots, and thus create a paper trail, said Bena of the Secretary of State's Office.

The ballots are machine-counted, and each county is required to test its equipment three times before the election.

After the election, state officials hand count 2% to 3% of ballots statewide as a way of testing the accuracy of the machine count.

Picture identification is not required. Voters sign in at the polls, and their signatures verify their identity — just as a signature on the envelope verifies a mail-in ballot.

Voting machines used in Nebraska are products of Omaha-based Elections Systems & Software.

Where are the ballot initiatives?

There are no statewide ballot initiatives on the May ballot.

Voters have probably heard about a range of petition drives, including medical marijuana, voter ID, minimum wage and conceal carry. Signatures are still being gathered, and any initiatives that collect enough names will appear on the November ballot.

Certain to be on the November ballot is a constitutional amendment that would allow any community that operates an airport to spend money to develop regular commercial passenger service.

At the local level, Omaha has placed six bond issues totaling $260.3 million on the ballot. The bonds would fund improvements to streets, public safety, parks, sewers and buildings and would not require an increase in taxes.

Many other jurisdictions have races on the ballot, including county and city governments. Omaha does not have council members up for election, but Douglas County does have offices on the primary ballot, including races for the county's sheriff and assessor/register of deeds.

For information on candidates, follow Omaha.com. To read the League of Women Voters guide to the primary, visit vote411.org.

