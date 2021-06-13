Progress report on 6 segments of Nebraska's expressway system

The state has made some advancements in its long-planned expressway system.

Here is a look at recent progress on six segments of the expressway system in eastern Nebraska:

U.S. 275, Scribner to West Point. A contract was signed earlier this month to build three segments providing an 18.5-mile link between the two communities (Scribner North, $37.8 million, West Point South, $18.5 million, and West Point North and South, $26.9 million). Work on the southern portion will begin next month, the northern portion in the fall, and in between in summer 2022. A contract to build a bypass around Scribner is to be awarded this fall. It is all supposed to be done in 2024.

U.S. 275, West Point to near Stanton. The state has tried unsuccessfully, so far, to obtain federal money for a 16-mile segment from Stanton to Wisner. Planning has started for the Wisner to West Point segment. Federal money requested by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry would target this stretch.