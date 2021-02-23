Proponents again call on Nebraska lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana

At a press conference Tuesday sponsored by the Families group, state legislators were urged to not only pass a bill legalizing medical cannabis, but approve two measures designed to reduce the chances that another ballot initiative is blocked by a technicality, despite collecting more than enough signatures to quality for the ballot.

"My motto for this year, after what we experienced last year, is that sometimes the greatest rewards in life are achieved on a path that is rife with challenges," said State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, one of the leaders of last year's nullified petition drive.

She said her Legislative Bill 474, the Medicinal Cannabis Act, would safely regulate medical use, while providing access to those it would help. It would not allow the smoking of marijuana as medicine, only its use in other forms, such as oil, cream or pill form.

Nebraska, Wishart and others at the press conference said, needs to join the 36 other states that have legalized marijuana for medical use instead of waiting for another citizen initiative or for the federal government to do it.