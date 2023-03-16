LINCOLN — Seven years after Nebraskans voted to reinstate the death penalty, an Omaha lawmaker wants to give them another chance to decide the issue.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney said Thursday that he introduced Legislative Resolution 17CA to provide that opportunity. The proposed constitutional amendment would eliminate the state’s death penalty and commute existing death sentences to life in prison.

He said he thinks Nebraskans have changed since 2016, when 60% voted to undo legislation repealing the death penalty. Since then, he said, people have gone through the pandemic and have gotten more information about capital punishment.

“I do think it is something that should be put before the people,” McKinney said at a hearing before the Judiciary Committee.

But he also said he introduced the measure without regard to the 2016 vote outcome because he strongly disagrees with the death penalty. In that, he is following in the footsteps of former Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who represented the district before McKinney.

Chambers spent his long legislative career working to eliminate the death penalty. He succeeded in 2015, when conservative senators joined him to pass a repeal bill over Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto. Voters reinstated capital punishment the following year, after Ricketts financed the referendum petition that put the issue on the ballot.

The last execution in the state was in 2018, when the state carried out the death penalty against Carey Dean Moore through lethal injection. The state currently does not have the drugs needed to carry out any more executions.

At Thursday’s hearing, McKinney argued that the death penalty is unneeded because society can protect itself without executing people. He also said it costs more to provide the special prison unit and heightened legal protections required for death penalty cases.

Yet, he said, the death penalty carries the risk of putting innocent people to death. He said the Death Penalty Information Center reports that at least 190 people have been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death since 1973.

“At the end of the day, murder is murder,” McKinney said, adding that eliminating the death penalty is needed “if we want to advance as a civilization.”

Several testifiers echoed those themes in supporting the measure. No one spoke in opposition.

Three supporters were relatives of slain individuals. They included Miriam Thimm Kelle, whose brother was killed at a farm outside of Rulo, Nebraska; Jason Witmer, whose mother died from domestic violence; and Kurt Mesner, whose sister was murdered at a Quaker meeting house in Lincoln.

“There is no healing in the death penalty,” Witmer said.

Tom Venzor, executive director for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, said Catholic catechism was updated in 2018 to strengthen the church’s opposition to the death penalty. He said he believes the change has had an impact on Nebraskans’ views of capital punishment.

Elizabeth Osborne, who teaches religion at a Catholic high school, said she teaches her students that the death penalty conflicts with the dignity of human life and the sacredness of the person.

