Proposal would eliminate State Board of Education, put department under Nebraska's governor

LINCOLN — The embattled State Board of Education could be eliminated and the Nebraska Department of Education brought under the governor's control under a measure introduced in the Legislature Wednesday.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn introduced Legislative Resolution 278CA. The proposed constitutional amendment would go before Nebraska voters in November if passed by lawmakers.
The resolution seeks to do away with normally low-key elected board that has been in existence since 1952. The eight-member board sets policy for Nebraska schools, hires the education commissioner and oversees the work of the Education Department.
The board and commissioner oversee a variety of programs, including statewide academic standards and assessments, accountability, teacher certification and discipline, school accreditation, federal school aid and programs, career, technical and adult education, and vocational rehabilitation.
Board members faced a firestorm of criticism last year after proposing new health education standards for Nebraska schools that incorporated teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation. The standards have since been shelved.
Linehan's proposal differs from an initiative petition drive, which proposes to eliminate the state board, the commissioner position and the Education Department, replacing them with an Office of Education under the governor. Linehan's measure would leave the department and commissioner in place but have the governor pick the commissioner.
Among other bills introduced Wednesday:
School discipline. School employees could physically restrain students when necessary to protect people or secure property under a bill introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte. LB 1179 represents Groene's latest attempt to strengthen school discipline. Previous attempts have failed in the face of filibusters.
LB 1179 would protect employees from liability for using "classroom safety interventions" under certain conditions. It would require key school employees to be trained about such interventions and about behavioral awareness and would provide funding to schools for such training. The bill also would require that schools develop a policy describing when and how a teacher can request that administrators remove disruptive students from class.
Medication abortions. Nebraska would tighten restrictions on medication-induced abortions under LB 1086, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln. The proposal is the third this year targeting abortion rights.
It would allow medication-induced abortions only within the first seven weeks of pregnancy, or three weeks earlier than recommended by the federal Food and Drug Administration. It would require that physicians schedule follow-up visits with patients 14 days after an abortion and submit reports to the state about any abortion-related complications. It also would prohibit abortion-inducing medications from being mailed or delivered to a person.
Pandemic bonuses. Every teacher, child care worker and health care worker in Nebraska would get a $1,000 bonus this year under LB 1131, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln. Money for the bonuses would come from the state's allocation of federal pandemic relief dollars. Nebraska is getting $1.04 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Voter identification. Once again, a constitutional amendment to require that poll workers see photo identification before allowing Nebraskans to vote stalled in the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Wednesday. LR 3CA was introduced last year by Sen. Julie Slama and met the same fate. She has since launched a petition drive to get a voter identification measure on the ballot.
Also on Wednesday, Groene introduced a bill requiring that all voters show some type of identification document before voting. Under LB 1181, the identification could include a photo ID or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document showing the person's name and address. People voting by mail would be required to include the same type of documentation in a special pocket of their ballot envelope.
