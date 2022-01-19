Proposal would eliminate State Board of Education, put department under Nebraska's governor

Among other bills introduced Wednesday:

School discipline. School employees could physically restrain students when necessary to protect people or secure property under a bill introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte. LB 1179 represents Groene's latest attempt to strengthen school discipline. Previous attempts have failed in the face of filibusters.

LB 1179 would protect employees from liability for using "classroom safety interventions" under certain conditions. It would require key school employees to be trained about such interventions and about behavioral awareness and would provide funding to schools for such training. The bill also would require that schools develop a policy describing when and how a teacher can request that administrators remove disruptive students from class.

Medication abortions. Nebraska would tighten restrictions on medication-induced abortions under LB 1086, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln. The proposal is the third this year targeting abortion rights.