Proposal would give voters ability to recall Nebraska governor and state lawmakers

LINCOLN — Nebraska's first governor, David Butler, was impeached, convicted and removed from office for mishandling about $17,000 of federal school funds. That was in 1871.

Now one state lawmaker wants to let Nebraska voters remove future governors and members of the Legislature through the recall process.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced Legislative Resolution 268CA, which would amend the State Constitution to allow for such recalls. Details of the process would have to be determined by future legislation.

On Wednesday, he told members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee that the proposal fits with Nebraska's long-standing tradition that the people act as the "second house" of government and can make laws through initiative and referendum petitions.

Allowing recalls of state elected officials would make it possible to get bad actors out of office without having to wait for the next election, he said. State law already allows recalls of local elected officials.

"I think it is a process Nebraskans would use judiciously, but I think it is a process they deserve to have in place," Briese said, pointing to the experience of other states.