LINCOLN — One of the Legislature's newest members argued Friday that Nebraskans would be better served if state lawmakers could stay in office longer.

State Sen. Rob Dover of Norfolk made the case while introducing a proposed constitutional amendment to allow senators a third consecutive four-year term.

Legislative Resolution 22CA would amend the legislative term limits provision added to the Nebraska Constitution in 2000. The current provision limits lawmakers to two consecutive four-year terms in office, although they can serve again after sitting out at least four years.

"I introduced this to ensure the citizens of Nebraska are effectively represented in the Legislature," Dover said. "We're supposed to understand the complexities of the state government and defend the people and make wise decisions."

He told members of the Legislature's Executive Board that the harms caused by term limits were a common theme among people he met after being appointed to the Legislature last summer.

He said it takes time for new senators to learn about issues, build relationships and figure out how to get things done within the legislative process. Lawmakers get termed out of office just as they become most knowledgeable and effective.

The proposal drew support from both business and agriculture groups. Barry Kennedy, speaking for the Omaha, Lincoln and state chambers of commerce, said that after the 2024 election, 32 of the 49 state senators will have two years or less of experience.

"No well-run business, managing several billion dollars worth of activity, arbitrarily dismisses members of the management team or the board of directors after two years," he said.

Kennedy said the proposed three-term limit would be a good way to retain knowledge in the Legislature and help maintain the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches of government. He said he doesn't believe voters would support a complete repeal of term limits.

Al Davis, a former senator, testified for the Nebraska Farmers Union and the Sierra Club. Jay Ferris spoke on behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and groups representing corn growers, pork producers and soybean farmers.

No opponents testified at the hearing Friday.

But Paul Jacob, the former president of U.S. Term Limits, which led efforts to pass Nebraska's term limits, has already started fighting LR 22CA through his latest group, Liberty Initiative Fund. The group sent out mailers recently opposing a change in current term limits and distributed a press release saying that 70% of Nebraska voters oppose the proposal.

The release noted that Nebraskans soundly defeated a constitutional amendment in 2012 that would have extended the limit to three terms. The proposal was on the ballot along with a measure to increase pay for state senators, who get $12,000 a year. The pay increase also was defeated.

Dover has 39 co-sponsors for his proposal. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the chairman of the Executive Board, is not among them. He said he believes the current two-term limit is consistent with the idea of having "citizen legislators" and does not believe voters would support a change.

"I think Nebraskans are reluctant to enhance the power of incumbency," he said.

The Nebraska Legislature has been operating under term limits since 2006, when the first group of lawmakers were barred from seeking reelection. A handful of senators have returned to the Legislature after being termed out and waiting four or eight years.

They include former Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, the state's longest-serving lawmaker and the only one so far to be termed out twice. Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and Danielle Conrad of Lincoln are in the Legislature now.

Sen. Steve Lathrop returned for one term but opted against seeking reelection. Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha died two years into his new term and Sen. Mike Flood was elected to Congress partway through his new term.

