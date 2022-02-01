Proposal would pour $450 million into North Omaha to help with pandemic recovery

Senators from both communities have criticized Gov. Pete Ricketts' spending proposal for the federal ARPA money, saying it does not provide enough funding to their communities. The Governor's Office has noted, among other points, that both Douglas County and the City of Omaha have received separate allocations of federal COVID-19 relief money.

LB 1024 would create a five-member committee, modeled after the recent Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee.

McKinney, whose district includes much of North Omaha, said the community historically has been passed over when it comes time to distribute resources.

During the pandemic, he said, North Omaha residents made inquiries about housing, shelter and utility assistance. The area has seen an uptick in evictions, crime and food insecurity.