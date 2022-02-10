Proposed 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln could cost over $1 billion

The creation of a reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln the size of Lake Okoboji could require an investment north of $1 billion, most of which would come from private investments.
That’s according to State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, speaker of the Legislature, who testified on the proposed 4,000-acre lake Thursday before the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee.
Announced in January, the lake is one of a handful of water-related projects that emerged from the Legislature’s Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee, created in 2021.
The lake would be dredged near the Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln. It is intended to stimulate economic development, improve quality of life and potentially provide some flood mitigation.
Hilgers, chair of the STAR WARS committee, acknowledged the magnitude of the proposal. He said the initial project could be more than $1 billion, with 90% or more coming from sources other than Nebraska taxpayers. The committee, he added, is not proposing that the state bankroll and build the lake on its own.
Many of the details surrounding the project have yet to be determined, Hilgers said. That includes the exact location of the lake.
Contrary to some reports, Hilgers said, the committee has not landed on a final location. It has looked at some properties, but additional studies are needed before moving forward with land acquisition, he said.
“We need to answer those questions before we go do a project of this magnitude,” Hilgers said.
Multiple landowners and representatives of public utilities in Omaha and Lincoln — both of which rely on the Platte for a portion of their water — urged senators to do just that.
Rick Kubat of the Omaha-based Metropolitan Utilities District said the state needed to support a deep dive into any possible consequences the lake could have on public water supply. He recommended that the state set aside money for Omaha and Lincoln to engage a third party to study the potential impacts on water supply and quality.
“We want to look closely just to make sure that we’re able to tell our growing communities on the eastern side of the state that we’re going to be able to serve your businesses and that we’re going to be able to continue to serve the public with their water,” Kubat said.
Several area landowners raised questions based on a rendering released when the project was first announced.
Dan Bundy, who farms almost 1,500 acres in the area, said that if the lake ultimately proceeded in the area depicted in the rendering, as much as half of his land could be underwater. He questioned whether the state would pursue eminent domain in order to acquire the property needed for the lake.
There is no doubt that the project could provide a huge economic boon for the state and some property owners, Bundy said.
“Would we … benefit in the mass increase in property value, or would our family’s legacy be erased in the name of development?” he asked.
Philip Young, the corporate secretary for a company that has 29 homes and cabins along the Platte River north of U.S. Highway 6, raised questions about how the lake could affect safety, particularly in the event of a flood. If it were constructed in the area depicted in the initial rendering, Young said those homes and cabins would fall between the river and the new lake.
Hilgers stressed that the STAR WARS committee has not landed on a specific site.
“You have to do all the study and design before you go to acquisition because you don’t want to do it the other way around,” he said. “You don’t want to go acquire land and then say, ‘Oh no, we can’t do this.’ ”
Senators are pursuing a two-track approach for the project. The bill before the committee Thursday, Legislative Bill 1023, would lay the groundwork for a potential public-private partnership that would be necessary to build the lake.
Separately, Gov. Pete Ricketts has submitted a $200 million budget request that would pay for the initial studies and provide funding for other water-related projects, including construction of a marina at Lake McConaughy, expansion of the marina at Lewis and Clark Lake and construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park.
The committee heard a flood of support Thursday from community leaders and residents in those parts of the state.
Opinions toward the proposed lake between Omaha and Lincoln were more tepid.
But Hilgers, who acknowledged that there are many more steps in the process, said the project could be transformational.
Construction alone could generate $500 million in economic impact, followed by a nine-figure annual economic impact, Hilgers said.
Coupled with the other proposed projects from the STAR WARS committee, Hilgers said the Legislature has the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the state and its residents.
“This is an opportunity to do a big swing for the state of Nebraska that will have a material, transformative impact both economically and for countless Nebraskans across the state,” he said.