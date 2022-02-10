Proposed 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln could cost over $1 billion

Several area landowners raised questions based on a rendering released when the project was first announced.

Dan Bundy, who farms almost 1,500 acres in the area, said that if the lake ultimately proceeded in the area depicted in the rendering, as much as half of his land could be underwater. He questioned whether the state would pursue eminent domain in order to acquire the property needed for the lake.

There is no doubt that the project could provide a huge economic boon for the state and some property owners, Bundy said.

“Would we … benefit in the mass increase in property value, or would our family’s legacy be erased in the name of development?” he asked.

Philip Young, the corporate secretary for a company that has 29 homes and cabins along the Platte River north of U.S. Highway 6, raised questions about how the lake could affect safety, particularly in the event of a flood. If it were constructed in the area depicted in the initial rendering, Young said those homes and cabins would fall between the river and the new lake.

Hilgers stressed that the STAR WARS committee has not landed on a specific site.