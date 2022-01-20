Proposed caps on school property tax growth face opposition from Nebraska districts

Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said the caps would prevent schools from collecting a windfall when property valuations increase. Now, when that happens, local governments can get more money without changing the tax levy.

"It is a step in the right direction toward holding taxing authorities accountable," he said. "It's a good bill to address a major problem."

But Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, who testified on behalf of six education groups, said locally elected school boards are the ones charged with balancing the needs of students and taxpayers.

"They should be allowed to do their jobs without additional mandates," he said, noting that schools are facing major staffing shortages and have to compete with rising wages across the economy.

Jason Buckingham, assistant superintendent for business at the Ralston Public Schools, said the state already limits the growth of school budgets and caps property tax levies. Adding the caps proposed in LB 986 or 987 could lead to unintended consequences, such as not being able to make up for drops in state aid, he said.