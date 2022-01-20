Proposed caps on school property tax growth face opposition from Nebraska districts

LINCOLN — Nebraska education organizations mounted a united front Thursday against two bills aimed at controlling the growth of school property tax collections.
But State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who introduced both measures, said some type of cap is needed to provide Nebraskans with property tax relief and win support for increased state aid for schools.
He said Legislative Bills 986 and 987 would ensure that additional state aid to schools would actually translate into lower tax bills. In the past, he said, property tax collections have grown faster than either inflation or wages, which puts a squeeze on property owners.
He cited data showing that from 2008 through 2020, inflation grew 20.1% and wages grew 39%, while total property taxes grew 66.8%.
"I personally think it's unconscionable to allow this to happen," he told members of the Revenue Committee.
At a public hearing, representatives of some business and agriculture groups applauded the proposals, saying the current property tax situation is unacceptable. Property taxes currently provide about 60% of the funding for public schools.
Brenda Masek, speaking for the Nebraska Cattlemen and the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the proposals are "a good start" to a conversation about balancing taxpayer interests and the need to educate Nebraska children.
Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, said the caps would prevent schools from collecting a windfall when property valuations increase. Now, when that happens, local governments can get more money without changing the tax levy.
"It is a step in the right direction toward holding taxing authorities accountable," he said. "It's a good bill to address a major problem."
But Jack Moles, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, who testified on behalf of six education groups, said locally elected school boards are the ones charged with balancing the needs of students and taxpayers.
"They should be allowed to do their jobs without additional mandates," he said, noting that schools are facing major staffing shortages and have to compete with rising wages across the economy.
Jason Buckingham, assistant superintendent for business at the Ralston Public Schools, said the state already limits the growth of school budgets and caps property tax levies. Adding the caps proposed in LB 986 or 987 could lead to unintended consequences, such as not being able to make up for drops in state aid, he said.
Buckingham, who testified on behalf of the state's largest school districts, noted that the Ralston district had the smallest increases in property tax collections during years when its state aid was the highest.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, also opposed the bills. He said the problem with property taxes is largely a problem of lack of state support for schools, not out-of-control spending.
The two bills offer alternative ways to calculate the cap and to accommodate special circumstances facing school districts. Both would allow districts to exceed the caps through a vote of the public or, in some cases, the school board.
