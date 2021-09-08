Proposed congressional map would split Nebraska's blue dot

The revamped 2nd Congressional District would include the rest of Douglas County, all of Sarpy County and all of Saunders County. The district now is represented by U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.

All three of Nebraska's representatives are Republicans.

The Democratic map evens out the population among the three districts, while the Republican map has slight deviations. Legislative guidelines call for the districts to be “as nearly equal as practicable” in population.

Linehan previously expressed doubt that a proposal splitting Douglas County would advance very far in the Legislature, though she said she would take a look “if somebody would bring me a map that would make sense.”

Linehan defended the change, saying that it would keep Sarpy County whole and follow natural boundaries. She pointed out other political districts divide Douglas County several ways, including proposed and historical Supreme Court, University of Nebraska Board of Regents and State Board of Education seats.

"I don't know why we can slice Sarpy County but we can't touch Douglas," she said.

Linehan said she worked with fellow Republicans on drafting the proposal, while Wayne worked with Democrats on the redistricting committee.