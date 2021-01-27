Proposed lid on spending of Nebraska's property taxes draws fire from local governments

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion offered a similar proposal as a legislative bill, which wouldn't require voter approval, but would provide more flexibility, allowing the Legislature to alter the 3% restriction if conditions warranted (rather than requiring a vote of the people to amend the State Constitution).

"Concern about ever-increasing property taxes is the No. 1 concern on Nebraskans' minds," said Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who introduced Legislative Resolution 22CA on behalf of the governor.

Linehan said the state has passed levy limits and spending caps in the past, and is pumping more and more money into credits for taxpayers to defray the expense of property taxes. But, she said, there is no guarantee that tax bills will actually fall without putting a tighter limit on spending.

"I am convinced the only limit that will work is on tax taking," Linehan said. "All other efforts, in the long run, have failed."

Ricketts said Nebraskans are "mad" about high property taxes. He estimated that his proposal, if it had been in place over the past decade, would have allowed for a 34% increase in property taxes, much less than the actual 52% increase. That compares to income growth in the state of 18% over the past 10 years, he said.