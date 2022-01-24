Proposed limits on number of Nebraska racetrack casinos create unusual allies

WarHorse Gaming, a new division of Ho-Chunk, has contracts to develop a casino there, as well as at the Lincoln Race Course and Atokad in South Sioux City.

Morgan said the Omaha casino would face stiff competition from existing casinos in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake. The exemption would allow for the proposed Bellevue track and casino, hurting the Omaha facility's ability to attract gambling dollars back to Nebraska and provide tax revenue to the state, he said.

"Our goal is to create a powerhouse to compete with the facilities in Iowa," Morgan said. "You shouldn't tie the hands of the Omaha facility before we even get started."

Loontjer also backed the proposed restrictions, saying they are needed to protect the horse racing industry from closing like Iowa's dog racetracks and to minimize the damage that gambling causes to the community.

"The casinos' goal is to prey upon our citizens, and your job is to protect us," she told the General Affairs Committee.