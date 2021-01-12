Proposed rules change would bar reporters from legislative committee deliberations

LINCOLN — Open government advocates and media representatives fought back Tuesday against an effort to close the door on legislative committee deliberations by kicking reporters out.

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, introduced the change as an amendment to legislative rules. His proposal would bar news media from committee executive sessions.

Those are the meetings during which committee members decide which bills to advance, which to kill and what amendments to make in the bills. They are closed to the general public but open to reporters, who are allowed by legislative rule to report on the discussions.

Hughes told members of the Legislature's Rules Committee that the proposed change would improve legislation because senators would feel freer to hold frank discussions. He said he "was burned" once by having his words in a committee discussion appear in a news report. Since then, he said, he holds back from talking when reporters are present.

"We're not trying to hide anything," he said. "We're trying to provide a better outcome."