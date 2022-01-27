Proposed sentencing, drug penalty changes show divide in Nebraska criminal justice hearing

Opposition mostly came from prosecutors and law enforcement, while public defenders, groups such as the ACLU of Nebraska and service providers testified in favor of the bill. In addition to testimony at the hearing, there were 56 comments submitted in support of the bill, two in opposition and one neutral.

Aaron Hanson with the Omaha Police Officers Association argued that that the prison system is underbuilt and that there hasn’t been enough investment in rehabilitation.

"The metric should be safer communities, not necessarily less people in prison,” he said.

A few topics in the bill that attracted opposition: a change to penalties for drug possession, changes that discourage the use of mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent felonies, and other changes aimed at reducing the number of inmates who "jam out" or complete their full sentence without being paroled.

The bill would make most drug possession charges a misdemeanor, rather than a felony, when a person has less than half a gram. The aim would be to distinguish people who have drugs for personal use and reserve costly prison beds for dealers.