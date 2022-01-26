Public school advocates among those with objections to Ricketts' COVID relief spending plan

Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, testified in favor of the proposal.

“The education recovery accounts will, in a targeted and efficient fashion, get assistance into the hands of low-income families whose children have been hit hardest during this pandemic,” he said.

The funds would be available to students in public, non-public and home school, he said, and the pilot program would collect data to gauge its impact on students. Nebraska’s 110 Catholic schools have lost almost 1,500 students since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said, and they’d like to retain them.

The money wouldn’t go to a school, it would go to a parent. But Ekeler rejected the idea that it would essentially be a “voucher” program, saying it goes into an account for a family to use on a “wide menu of options.”

Tanya Santos, a parochial school administrator in Omaha, also advocated for the program.

But several testifiers from the public school side of education felt differently.