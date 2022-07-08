Quarrel over credentials likely at Nebraska GOP state convention, six barred from event

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Republican Party's state convention appears likely to turn into a fractious family brawl when members gather Saturday in Kearney.

The controversy began this past week, when the party's convention credentialing committee sent letters barring six party members from attending the convention. At least some of the six have said on Facebook they plan to show up anyway and push to participate.

Matt Innis of Crete, a Donald Trump loyalist who backed Charles W. Herbster in this year's GOP gubernatorial primary, is among the six.

He got a letter Tuesday saying he would not be credentialed as a delegate because of his "vocal criticism of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the top Republican elected official in the state and leader of our party."

But Innis argued in a radio interview and on Facebook that the credentialing committee doesn't have the authority to bar him as an elected county delegate. He said he expects delegates will vote Saturday to seat him and the others.

He blamed the credentials committee action on "establishment" members of the party, such as Ricketts and Jessica Flanagain, a campaign consultant with close ties to the governor, who he said are trying to control the party and hang on to power.

"Do not let the establishment’s tactics keep you from the convention," Innis wrote. "Do not be silenced. I will be there and you should also. It is a sad day when the republican establishment use liberal tactics to try to silence those they don’t care for."

The state GOP responded with a statement from Pam Dingman, the credentials committee chair.

In it, she said the committee "declined to credential six individuals who are either switching parties, starting new parties, or supporting non-Republican candidates.

"We welcome vigorous debate and even criticism within our ranks," she said, noting that members "from all wings of the party" would be attending the event. "We won't, however, allow the convention to be used as a platform to help recruit or elect people who aren't Republicans."

Ricketts spokeswoman Alex Reuss said the governor was not involved in the committee's action. He "did not ask (for) or make any decision to revoke anyone’s credentials at the state convention," she said.

She did not respond when asked if the governor supported the decision to revoke the credentials of the six.

Another of those barred from the convention was Robert Borer of Lincoln, who unsuccessfully challenged Secretary of State Bob Evnen in the May primary and has sharply criticized state election security.

A copy of the letter posted to Facebook showed that he was told his credentials were denied because he is mounting a write-in candidacy for governor against the GOP nominee, Jim Pillen.

Faith White of Lincoln said she got a letter barring her because she had taped a conversation with state Republican Chairman Dan Welch concerning the party's role in targeting then-Republican legislative candidate Janet Palmtag of Nebraska City.

Palmtag lost to State Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar, who was a Ricketts' appointee. Palmtag has since switched parties and is involved in a lawsuit against the Republican Party.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb used the credentialing kerfuffle to promote the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Carol Blood.

“The Republican Party screeches about freedom of speech and then turns around and treats grassroots leaders of their party with Putin’s playbook of silencing any opposition,” Kleeb said. “The way Ricketts is treating grassroots members of his own party is no different than how he governs — which is one-party, one-ideology and one-voice rule."

The GOP convention features a keynote speech by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is making the trip as a favor to Ricketts, the co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, according to the Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch.

Other speakers will include Ricketts, Pillen and Congressman-elect Mike Flood, and there will be sessions promoting school choice, opposing President Joe Biden's conservation proposals and setting out a plan to reach a filibuster-proof majority in the Nebraska Legislature.

The quarrel over convention credentials is just the latest high-profile intraparty spat for the Nebraska GOP.

The 2020 race between Slama and Palmtag revealed a rift among prominent party members. Former Gov. Dave Heineman and then-Rep. Jeff Fortenberry were among the Republicans backing Palmtag. Slama, who served as a Ricketts campaign staffer before he appointed her to the Legislature, had the governor's backing and an endorsement from the GOP Central Committee.

More recently, the party saw a contentious primary race for governor. Ricketts supported Pillen while Herbster boasted about his backing from Trump, who endorsed the Falls City businessman despite Ricketts' request that the former president stay out of the race. Trump visited Nebraska less than two weeks before the May 10 primary.

Ricketts contributed nearly $1.3 million to Conservative Nebraska, a political action committee that reported spending over $1.8 million opposing Herbster and Sen. Brett Lindstrom in the Republican primary for governor.

Herbster, a Republican megadonor, also was the subject of groping allegations from eight separate women, including Slama. She was the only woman identified in an initial report by the Nebraska Examiner, which was first to report the allegations. The report caused a firestorm in the GOP with numerous elected officials calling for Herbster to quit the race.

He denied the allegations and called them a "political slam" orchestrated by Pillen and Ricketts. Both men separately rejected Herbster's claims.

Herbster and Slama are currently engaged in a dueling legal battle, with Herbster alleging defamation and Slama alleging sexual battery.

Despite calls from GOP officials for party unity in the wake of the primary, Herbster declined to endorse his former rival in the governor's race. His campaign released a statement after the primary saying Herbster would not endorse any candidate until his lawsuit with Slama was resolved.

It's unclear if Herbster will be in attendance at Saturday's convention.