Questions of constitutionality linger as Nebraska Legislature advances ban of abortion method

The attorney general’s opinion also disputed the idea that LB 814 would ban dilation and evacuation abortions. It said the bill would only ban the method if used when a fetus is alive.

But some attorneys in the Legislature disputed such arguments.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said it is not unusual for lower courts to reconsider cases in light of new high court rulings. He said the Arkansas case does not alter any prior standards for judging abortion laws.

He also said the constitutionality of the proposed ban does not depend on the percentage of women who have abortions using the method but whether it creates an obstacle for those women.

The abortion procedure banned by LB 814 is used from weeks 13 through 24 of a woman’s pregnancy. The bill would apply when clamps, forceps or similar instruments are used to remove pieces of a viable fetus. The ban would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces of a fetus. It also would not apply if the fetus was dead before being removed.