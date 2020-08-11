Questions of constitutionality linger as Nebraska Legislature advances ban of abortion method

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers moved one step closer to banning a type of second-trimester abortion Tuesday, amid debate about the ban’s constitutionality.
Legislative Bill 814 advanced to the final stage of consideration on a voice vote, after senators voted 34-8 to cut off a filibuster.
The bill, introduced by State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would prohibit an abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation. The procedure involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces. Opponents call the procedure dismemberment abortion.
Most of the morning’s debate over the bill centered around whether it could pass constitutional muster. Attorney General Doug Peterson weighed in later in the day in response to a request by Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha for an opinion on the issue.
In his request, Chambers cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case involving Nebraska’s “partial-birth abortion” ban, known medically as intact dilation and extraction.
In that case, the court said it was unconstitutional to interfere with women’s access to dilation and evacuation procedures before a fetus is viable. The ruling noted that Nebraska had conceded during oral argument that prohibiting such procedures would impose an unconstitutional “undue burden” on a woman’s right to get an abortion.
“Your task of defending LB 814 when it is challenged, as it surely shall be if enacted into law, will be virtually impossible,” Chambers said.
But the attorney general’s opinion, written by Solicitor General James Campbell, concluded that LB 814 is “likely constitutional” and would not impose a “substantial obstacle” on access to abortion in the state.
The opinion pointed out that the majority of second-trimester abortions in Nebraska are done using methods other than dilation and evacuation.
That contrasts with the case nationally, and in states where similar laws have been overturned. Courts have blocked bans in all but three of the dozen states that have passed them. Two states where the bans have taken effect have no abortion providers that perform second-trimester abortions.
“Requiring Nebraska abortion providers to alter the way in which those infrequent procedures are performed does not impose a substantial obstacle on abortion,” it said.
In addition, the opinion said that where federal courts have blocked similar bans, those decisions came before a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer. On Friday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction against an Arkansas ban and sent the case back to the district court, instructing the court to reconsider its previous ruling in light of that high court ruling.
The attorney general’s opinion also disputed the idea that LB 814 would ban dilation and evacuation abortions. It said the bill would only ban the method if used when a fetus is alive.
But some attorneys in the Legislature disputed such arguments.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said it is not unusual for lower courts to reconsider cases in light of new high court rulings. He said the Arkansas case does not alter any prior standards for judging abortion laws.
He also said the constitutionality of the proposed ban does not depend on the percentage of women who have abortions using the method but whether it creates an obstacle for those women.
The abortion procedure banned by LB 814 is used from weeks 13 through 24 of a woman’s pregnancy. The bill would apply when clamps, forceps or similar instruments are used to remove pieces of a viable fetus. The ban would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces of a fetus. It also would not apply if the fetus was dead before being removed.
Under the bill, it would be a Class IV felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine, for a doctor to perform such an abortion. The bill also would allow a doctor to be sued for performing the procedure. The woman having such an abortion could not be charged.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.