Raises, bonuses continue drawing Nebraska prison workers from out of state

Between 2010 and 2020, Nebraska saw a 16% rise in its prison population. This was due in part to a gun violence bill passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2009.

Hefty pay increases and hiring bonuses continue to be a big draw for state corrections workers, with a sizable number of new staffers in Nebraska’s prisons lured from out of state.

Overall, the raises of up to 40% announced in November have helped the state attract 675 new corrections workers, according to an update provided Tuesday by the State Department of Correctional Services. Some 576 of the new hires work in protective service positions, and 270 of all new hires have come from 39 states outside of Nebraska.

“We are encouraged by the continued interest from those who are relocating from other states, as well as the variety of experience they are bringing with them,” said Scott Frakes, director of the department. “Training classes continue to include high numbers of individuals with prior law enforcement, corrections and military backgrounds, which suits our needs very well.”

The update from the corrections department in some ways echoed findings from a state prison watchdog two weeks ago, which also spoke to how much the raises have improved staffing.

The inspector general’s report had noted, however, that as of June 30, the department still had 154 vacant positions for security staff.

While that was a big improvement on the nearly 400 vacancies the department had reported a year earlier, Inspector General Doug Koebernick questioned whether the department would be able to sustain the hiring momentum needed to fill all vacancies.

The report said the state also needs to step up its hiring of behavioral health and medical staff, where there remain critical shortages.

The corrections department has been dogged by chronic staffing shortages for years. Late last year, about a third of the agency’s protective services positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant.

The sparse staffing has spurred myriad problems, including record overtime costs, limits on inmates’ activities and safety issues.

Inmates at the state prison in Tecumseh and the state’s prisoner intake facility in Lincoln were frequently put on lockdown. There simply was not sufficient security staffing available to allow inmates to move around the facility and see visitors.

In response, the administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts negotiated a contract last fall that boosted starting wages for corrections corporals and prison caseworkers from $20 an hour to $28 an hour. That equates to a bump from an annual salary of about $42,000 to $58,000.

Frakes, who is stepping down next month after seven years on the job, said the new staffing has eased prison lockdowns, though they continue two days a week at the two facilities. He expressed confidence additional hiring will end the lockdowns, but gave no timeline for when.

Frakes said the new pay scale also has the department on pace to have its lowest turnover in a decade.

He also noted that the department continues to hire to fill security, health care and food service positions, with hiring bonuses available. Bonuses of up to $15,000 are available for corporals employed at three maximum security facilities.

