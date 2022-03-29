Record-setting $9.8 billion budget package heads to Ricketts' desk

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers passed a record-setting $9.8 billion budget package and sent it on to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday.

The governor will have until Monday to sign or veto the bills or use his line-item veto power to reject specific items. He has offered little comment about the budget proposal so far.

The package incorporates some of his priorities, including money to start work on a canal and reservoir system in western Nebraska and a possible lake between Omaha and Lincoln. It also sets aside $175 million for building a new prison, although it does not authorize construction to begin.

But state spending would increase at an annual average of 3.2% under the budget package, which covers the two-year period ending June 30, 2023. Ricketts has repeatedly said his goal is to keep state spending growth under 3% to make tax cuts possible.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, has said inflationary pressures and pandemic-related worker shortages forced the increase.

The package would pay higher salaries negotiated by the administration for state employees in critical areas, such as corrections and 24-hour facilities. It also would boost pay to private providers caring for the most vulnerable Nebraskans, such as those in nursing homes and foster care.

At least two-thirds of lawmakers supported each of the three bills in the package, despite some senators voting no or sitting out the vote to protest the lack of progress on a tax cut proposal.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, was among the abstainers. She said she couldn't support the spending plan while efforts to pass a package of income tax cuts and property tax relief have been stymied.

The tax package hit an unexpected roadblock Friday, when backers fell two votes short of ending a filibuster against the measure. Based on legislative practice, the bill will not return this year. Earlier in the week, opponents had blocked an attempt to attach the package to a different bill.

Linehan said she was working to find a way forward on the tax proposal, with the number of days in the legislative session dwindling.

Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chairman, took time during the budget debate Tuesday to continue pushing for his priority, a bill to make changes in sentencing and parole to bring down the state’s prison population. Negotiations over the measure have been ongoing.

Lathrop argued that criminal justice reform is a budget issue because the consequence of not making changes will be the need to continue building costly prisons. The money set aside for a new 1,500-bed prison in this year's budget package is in addition to $100 million set aside last year.

But Lathrop said projections show that, without changes in state laws, the state will have about 1,300 more inmates than beds when the currently proposed prison opens.

The budget package would draw from a record-high cash reserve fund to pay for nearly $500 million worth of building and infrastructure projects. Even after those projects, the cash reserve is expected to hit a record-high $1.3 billion by June 30, 2023.

The package would provide $53.5 million to launch the Perkins County canal project, a canal and reservoir system along the South Platte River in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska. The money would be enough for a feasibility study, design work, getting permits and potentially buying land.

Also included would be $100 million for improvements at Lake McConaughy in Keith County and at Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska. The package also includes another $100 million to take the next steps toward creating a 7-mile lake along the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha.

It would put $50 million toward affordable housing development in rural and urban areas and $20 million to help businesses hire interns. It would put $50 million into improvements at Offutt Air Force Base, including funding for a documentary about the base and establishment of a United States Strategic Command Nuclear Command, Control and Communications facility.

It also would pay for construction of new housing units to replace barracks-style housing for juvenile offenders at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

