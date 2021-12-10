Records show state employees knew Nebraska wouldn't be reimbursed for border deployment

In total, Thomas clarified recently, 32 troopers participated in the deployment.

That second wave, an email shows, included a “SWAT roster.” Thomas said SWAT team members were included in both waves and mostly assisted U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

“Much of that work was done on foot where vehicles were unable to travel,” he wrote.

Records also show that deployed troopers received “shift differential pay,” which Thomas said is an extra 85 cents per hour and is usually given to troopers who begin their shifts after 3 p.m.

That would amount to roughly $10 extra per day for each trooper.

“All deployed troopers at the rank of sergeant or trooper received shift differential pay as part of this mission,” Thomas wrote in an email. “That decision was made to satisfy questions raised by the state troopers’ union regarding detached duty pay.”

When The World-Herald reported on Nebraska’s agreement not to seek reimbursement, Ricketts’ office and the State Patrol said that a funding source hadn’t been finalized and that the “language in the agreement was included to expedite the deployment.”