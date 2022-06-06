Recounts set for Wednesday in Omaha, Columbus legislative races

LINCOLN — The State Canvassing Board on Monday ordered recounts in a northwest Omaha-area legislative district and a Columbus-based one.

Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Bena said the recounts will be done Wednesday. In both districts, the recounts are between the second- and third-place finishers and will determine which candidate takes on the primary election front-runner in November.

In District 18, encompassing Bennington and portions of northwest Omaha, a recount is needed to show whether Christy Armendariz or Clarice Jackson will move on to run against Michael Young.

Unofficial election results from the Secretary of State's Office show Armendariz with 20 votes more than Jackson. The margin is less than 1% of Young's 2,498-vote total, which is narrow enough to trigger an automatic recount under state law.

In District 22, which encompasses Platte County and the western third of Stanton County, Roy Zach of Genoa holds a 56-vote lead over Mike Goos of Columbus. The gap is less than 1% of the 6,549 votes garnered by the front-runner, State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.

Bena said he expects the recounts can be finished Wednesday. The canvassing board will meet again Monday to certify the results of the recounts.

The board voted to certify all other results from the May 10 primary, with Bena noting there were no voting glitches or other issues to be resolved. He said the primary went well even though state, county and election officials had to scramble to redraw district boundaries after the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 population figures late.

"For the second primary in a row, Nebraskans stepped up to the challenge and got this done," he said. The 2020 primary was held during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen also praised officials across the state for their work in holding a "fair and secure election, the results of which we can have confidence in."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.