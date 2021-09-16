Redistricting Committee advances congressional map that splits Douglas County

Lawmakers on the Nebraska Legislature's Redistricting Committee voted along party lines to advance a congressional district map that splits Douglas County, on the heels of a day of public testimony in Omaha where most testifiers said they opposed that idea.
The bill, brought forward by committee chair Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and other Republican lawmakers, now goes to the full Legislature. Debate among the full body is slated to begin Friday. The proposal would need 33 votes to overcome a filibuster, and there are 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Unicameral.
The five Republicans on the committee voted to advance the bill in an executive session Thursday afternoon. If redistricting were on a typical timeline, Linehan said, the committee wouldn't have taken the vote at the end of a long public hearing. But, they needed to have something to debate at the Capitol Friday morning because of this year's compressed timeframe, and the congressional map is going to be "contentious," she said.
Before the vote, the public weighed in over the course of five hours. Most testimony consisted of arguments against splitting Douglas County, home to Omaha, as would happen under the proposal that advanced. Several testifiers, though, also argued for making Sarpy County whole — and others argued for finding a way to do both.
A major focal point of contention is the 2nd Congressional District. Represented by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, the district currently contains all of Douglas County and western Sarpy County — including Papillion, La Vista, and Gretna. The core of old Bellevue was moved into the 1st District under a controversial Republican plan 10 years ago.
This district has been known as the state’s “blue dot” following Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory there in the 2020 presidential election and Democrat Barack Obama's win there in 2008.
The plan that advanced more than doubles the geographic size of the 2nd District and splits Douglas County, combining most of Omaha with all of Sarpy County and heavily rural Saunders County. The northwest part of Douglas County would instead be part of the 1st District.
The split runs roughly along Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road, with areas north and west of those two thoroughfares — including Cunningham Lake, Bennington, Waterloo, Valley and the northern part of the former town of Elkhorn — moving to the 1st District. Sarpy County would completely fall within the 2nd District, rather than being split as it is currently.
The Democrats’ plan, brought forward by Committee vice-chair Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, would leave Douglas County whole within District 2 and would split Sarpy County anew — pulling much of Bellevue and eastern La Vista and Papillion into District 2. The plan generally divided those two cities along 84th Street. Most areas south of Highway 370 and west of 84th would fall into the 1st District, including Offutt Air Force Base and Gretna.
Asked why she advanced the proposal after public testimony at the hearing was predominantly against splitting Douglas County, Linehan said the Legislature has split up Sarpy County twice already and is talking about doing it again. She doesn't see how it's fair to split one county just because it has fewer people.
"Nobody wants to split anybody up, we'd all like to have our counties whole," she said. "You can't draw the map like that, it doesn't work."
However, she said some testifiers' idea to group Douglas County with areas to the north while keeping Sarpy County whole, is a "very interesting suggestion."
"Tomorrow will be fierce," said Wayne. "When I say fierce, it'll be a healthy fierce."
Outside of the nine-person Redistricting Committee, Wayne said, are 40 other senators who haven't been very engaged. Friday is a time to "let off some steam," see where people are, and start a conversation about where they're headed, he said.
The Scott Conference Center was standing-room-only at the start of Thursday's hearing, with a steady stream of people voicing their opinions and multiple warnings that people who continued to audibly react would be removed from the room.
Several testified that even more people would’ve likely shown up, had the hearings been held outside of work hours — the Omaha hearing was also held on the Yom Kippur holiday.
The hearing in Omaha was the final of three held this week, and testifiers largely focused on the two competing congressional district proposals: the one that advanced and the one brought forth by Wayne and other Democratic lawmakers.
This is a developing story. Check back with omaha.com for updates.