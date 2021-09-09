Redistricting committee compromises on plan to seek comment on two proposals

On Wednesday, Linehan unveiled a congressional redistricting plan that would divide Douglas County and give Sarpy County more power within the 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

Her plan would move the northwestern part of the county into the 1st District, represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who also is a Republican. All of Douglas County now sits in the state’s 2nd District, which became known as Nebraska’s “blue dot” following Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory there in the 2020 presidential election and Democrat Barack Obama's win there in 2008.

Wayne's plan would leave Douglas County whole and continue splitting Sarpy County. It would return the older parts of Bellevue to the 2nd District and put the rest of the county back into the 1st District, where it was after the 2001 redistricting.

In 2011, Democrats sharply criticized the Republican-led plan that moved Bellevue into the 1st District and added more GOP-leaning parts of western Sarpy County to the 2nd District.

On Wednesday, Democratic Party activists took to Twitter and other forums to attack the GOP plan offered by Linehan, raising accusations of gerrymandering, or drawing boundaries to give one party an unfair advantage in elections.