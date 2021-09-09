Redistricting committee compromises on plan to seek comment on two proposals

LINCOLN — The Legislature's Redistricting Committee decided Thursday to put out two redistricting plans for public comment, meaning Nebraskans will have a chance to weigh in on the merits and problems of each at public hearings set for next week.
But the action delays a decision about which plan the committee will send to the full Legislature.
State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the vice chairman of the committee and a Democrat, called the result "a good compromise," however. He said it will promote transparency and bring new eyes to the process.
"It gives all the committee members a little time to breathe," he said, noting that several have spent 16 hours a day working with the Legislature's mapping computers.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the committee chairwoman and a Republican, proposed the compromise. She noted that committees typically do not vote on legislation until after it has been introduced and been through a public hearing.
In contrast, the Redistricting Committee had been trying to reach a vote on a redistricting plan before a hearing. The plan was to be introduced as a committee bill at the special legislative session on redistricting that starts Monday.
Instead, Linehan and Wayne will introduce separate bills that will be co-sponsored by a majority of committee members. Linehan has been working with fellow Republicans on her plan, while Wayne worked with fellow Democrats.
On Wednesday, Linehan unveiled a congressional redistricting plan that would divide Douglas County and give Sarpy County more power within the 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Don Bacon.
Her plan would move the northwestern part of the county into the 1st District, represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who also is a Republican. All of Douglas County now sits in the state’s 2nd District, which became known as Nebraska’s “blue dot” following Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory there in the 2020 presidential election and Democrat Barack Obama's win there in 2008.
Wayne's plan would leave Douglas County whole and continue splitting Sarpy County. It would return the older parts of Bellevue to the 2nd District and put the rest of the county back into the 1st District, where it was after the 2001 redistricting.
In 2011, Democrats sharply criticized the Republican-led plan that moved Bellevue into the 1st District and added more GOP-leaning parts of western Sarpy County to the 2nd District.
On Wednesday, Democratic Party activists took to Twitter and other forums to attack the GOP plan offered by Linehan, raising accusations of gerrymandering, or drawing boundaries to give one party an unfair advantage in elections.
Redistricting typically brings out the sharpest party divisions in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. Nebraska is the only state in which lawmakers are elected and serve without regard to party affiliation and political parties play no role in the structure of the Legislature, according to tracking by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Wayne expressed confidence that lawmakers will find their way to a compromise third plan. While Republicans hold five of the nine seats on the Redistricting Committee, they are short of the number needed to stop a filibuster by Democrats in the full Legislature.
The Legislature has until Sept. 30 to complete the redrawing of state political districts that is required every 10 years following the federal census. The deadline is to give counties, school districts and other local subdivisions time to redraw their election districts before candidates start filing for the 2022 elections.
These are the scheduled hearings:
- Grand Island, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Central Community College, Room 555, Health Science Education Center, 3134 W. Highway 34
- Lincoln, 9 a.m. Sept. 15, State Capitol, Room 1524, 1445 K St.
- Omaha, 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine St.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH