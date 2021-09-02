 Skip to main content
Redistricting committee to release proposed maps for Nebraska on Sept. 10
LINCOLN — Nebraskans will be able to see proposed new political district boundaries on Sept. 10 and have a chance to weigh in on the proposal at a series of public hearings set for the following week.

The Legislature's Redistricting Committee made those announcements and firmed up its work schedule at a meeting Thursday.

The group then split into subcommittees to redraw districts for the Nebraska Supreme Court, Public Service Commission, University of Nebraska Board of Regents and State Board of Education.

The committee plans to meet Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week to hash out the congressional and legislative districts, with the goal of releasing a final package of proposals by Friday. 

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the committee chairwoman, said that release date will give people time to study the plan before the public hearings and before lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to start a special session on redistricting.

Nebraska lawmakers must redraw district boundaries for congressional, legislative and elected state boards to even out the district populations and preserve the “one person, one vote” principle. The heavily partisan, often contentious process is required every 10 years after the federal census.

Under state law, a hearing on the committee's proposal will be held in each of the state's three congressional districts. The hearing schedule:

Grand Island, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Central Community College, Room 555, Health Science Education Center, 3134 W. Highway 34

Lincoln, 9 a.m. Sept. 15, State Capitol, Room 1524, 1445 K St.

Omaha, 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine St. 

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

