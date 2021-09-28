Redistricting plan would keep 'blue dot,' split La Vista and most of Papillion from Omaha

A World-Herald comparison of party registration numbers shows a nearly 50-50 split of Republicans and Democrats in the 2nd District, both before and after the proposed boundary line changes.

The proportion of registered voters for the two parties would change less than one-half percentage point between current boundary lines and those proposed, with Democrats making a slight gain. That's the case even though Saunders County voters lean more Republican than the Sarpy County voters who would be moved out of the 2nd District.

The compromise plan, developed after days of intense negotiating by state lawmakers, would slightly increase the proportion of Democrats in the 1st District. But the district still would have about six Republicans for every four Democrats.

The 1st District, which includes Lincoln, still would have given its Electoral College vote to Republican Donald Trump as well. Nebraska is one of two states that splits its Electoral College votes, awarding one to the winner of each congressional district, and two to the statewide winner.

The 1st District, which some have called a "Pac-Man" shape, would get smaller geographically but keep the shape. It would shrink from 16 whole counties and part of Sarpy County to one with 10 whole counties and part of Sarpy and Polk Counties.