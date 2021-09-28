Redistricting proposals advance over new objections from some Lincoln lawmakers

LINCOLN -- Changes to a hard-fought redistricting compromise caused consternation among Nebraska lawmakers Tuesday, but the congressional and legislative map proposals ultimately won enough support to advance.
Debate started with lawmakers casting uncertainty on the integrity of a compromise reached Friday after days of negotiation.
Some Democrats in Nebraska’s Legislature said districts in the Lancaster County area, home to Lincoln, had been altered over the weekend to the point they could no longer support the compromise. Lawmakers have been treating the two plans — legislative and congressional — as a package, and failure of one would threaten the other.
“I am not gonna allow the conservatives to blame us for anything if this falls apart," said Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. "And there’s a real chance that this falls apart."
Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said that he was already hesitant about the compromise plan, with the way Lincoln had been broken up among districts, and that changes made it worse. He objected to people in Lincoln neighborhoods being represented by lawmakers who also represent constituents in far-flung areas of the state. He called the situation a "serious impasse."
"We are now reaching a point where some of the proposals on the table are going to take core neighborhoods of Lincoln ... and they are now going to be in districts that spiral to both the Iowa and Kansas border," Hansen said. "That is not something that I agreed to."
The legislative plan that advanced Tuesday still moves District 36 from central Nebraska to western Sarpy County, leaving Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg representing people who didn't elect him for his last year in office.
Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood said the latest shift, at the heart of the Lincoln controversy, had originated with a concern about his district, District 2. The district currently includes Cass County, as well as a part of southwestern Sarpy County that would now be part of Williams' new district.
In the compromise reached Friday, District 2 had been redrawn to cover Cass and a strip of rural eastern Lancaster County. Clements said a previous version had instead included a piece of Lincoln, making his district more compact.
The version that advanced Tuesday does just that, with part of east and northeast Lincoln (including the Stevens Creek and Southeast Community College areas) becoming part of Clements' otherwise mostly rural district.
The change had a ripple effect in other area districts.
District 30, which currently covers Gage County and reaches up, skirting the south edge of Lincoln, would've already reached into the city in the compromise bill. The version that advanced, Hansen pointed out, reaches farther into the city, to Old Cheney Road. The district, currently represented by Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, would include areas such as The Knolls and The Ridge developments along with neighborhoods near the SouthPointe Pavilions shopping mall.
Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha and others sounded surprised by the magnitude of the changes, given the perceived near-finality of the original compromise.
“It makes sense to do some tweaks, but those tweaks have to be done in good faith,” Hunt said. Rather than tweaks, she said, a “huge change” was made that she said favors one party.
After the first round of consideration Friday, senators had advanced the legislative plan on a 43-5 vote, with Republicans from rural areas making up the opposition. This time, the 38-6 vote included both Democrats and Republicans in the opposition.
"People of the State of Nebraska: This should absolutely be a process that, having now seen up-front, shouldn't be in our hands," Hansen said before the vote.
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha talked about the potential for an independent redistricting commission rather than leaving the task to the Legislature. Senators passed a bill in 2016 to create such an independent commission, but Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoed the bill, citing constitutional concerns.
“The process, I think, is becoming checkered, and we need to examine this process,” McCollister said. “Maybe the wisdom of an independent commission is becoming more obvious as we undergo these conversations today."
The congressional map, which won second-round approval Tuesday on a 29-10 vote, hadn't been changed since it received first-round approval Friday. It leaves Douglas County whole within the 2nd District, keeps parts of western Sarpy County in that district and adds the more rural Saunders County to it.
Nine Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature voted against it Tuesday, along with McCollister, a Republican. Three senators were present but didn’t vote and seven were excused.
Lawmakers also advanced bills with redrawn maps for Public Service Commission districts, Supreme Court districts, State Board of Education districts and Board of Regents districts. They also advanced a bill to fund the redistricting special session.
The final round of consideration for redistricting bills is expected to start Thursday.
The debate Tuesday ranged far beyond voting districts, hitting topics including the crises in state prisons and an ongoing controversy sparked when the mothers' room in the State Capitol was repurposed as an office during construction.
One persistent back-and-forth surfaced throughout the day’s debate after Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte used the phrase “pronoun Nazis.” He responded to pushback on the term from Pansing Brooks, saying there are two sexes and "I will never call my bull a cow and I will never call a boar a sow."
"It is so inaccurate and low and, honestly, anti-Semitic to draw any kind of comparison between kids who want to be referred by who they are and Nazis," Hunt said later in debate. Someone, especially a young person, offering their name and preferred pronouns is "giving you the gift of allowing you to know them," she said.