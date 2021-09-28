Redistricting proposals advance over new objections from some Lincoln lawmakers

LINCOLN -- Changes to a hard-fought redistricting compromise caused consternation among Nebraska lawmakers Tuesday, but the congressional and legislative map proposals ultimately won enough support to advance.

Debate started with lawmakers casting uncertainty on the integrity of a compromise reached Friday after days of negotiation.

Some Democrats in Nebraska’s Legislature said districts in the Lancaster County area, home to Lincoln, had been altered over the weekend to the point they could no longer support the compromise. Lawmakers have been treating the two plans — legislative and congressional — as a package, and failure of one would threaten the other.

“I am not gonna allow the conservatives to blame us for anything if this falls apart," said Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln. "And there’s a real chance that this falls apart."

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln said that he was already hesitant about the compromise plan, with the way Lincoln had been broken up among districts, and that changes made it worse. He objected to people in Lincoln neighborhoods being represented by lawmakers who also represent constituents in far-flung areas of the state. He called the situation a "serious impasse."