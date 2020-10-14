Regulators ratify order for Nebraska GOP, contractor to stop robocalls in legislative race

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission again ordered the Nebraska Republican Party to stop contracting with a Missouri company to place robocalls in the contentious District 1 legislative race.

State regulators Tuesday unanimously ratified the cease-and-desist order against the Nebraska GOP and its auto-dialing contractor, Kansas City-based Remington Research Group, on Tuesday, one week after initially approving it.

The second vote was necessary because of an error in publishing the notice of the Oct. 7 meeting.

Earlier this month, District 1 legislative candidate Janet Palmtag filed a complaint claiming a robocall placed by the Nebraska GOP falsely claimed Palmtag was lying about endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

The state commission found the robocalls placed on behalf of incumbent state Sen. Julie Slama — appointed in 2018 to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts — violated state law because they did not disclose the phone number and address of the person operating the auto-dialing service.