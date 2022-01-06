Release of Nebraska criminal justice report delayed over objection from state senator

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who was part of the working group, voiced her frustration Thursday, saying she felt that she hadn't been heard.

She told The World-Herald that she's asked for edits to the report that haven't been adopted. That motivated her to speak, she said, and hold up the release of the recommendations.

"I think that there's just not agreement among the group," she told senators. "You guys might as well know that."

She said it's a "philosophical difference" and mentioned some areas where she has concerns.

"I just contend we're doing a lot right in our state," she said.

There will be a debate about solutions to the problems, Lathrop responded, but the data is "not controversial," he said.

"Don't confuse the debate that we'll have in this room, when we present bills and go through the legislative process, with whether the data that you just saw is accurate or not," he said. "Because I don't think anybody disagrees that the data is accurate. It's just about: What are the solutions that we're willing to accept?"