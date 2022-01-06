Release of Nebraska criminal justice report delayed over objection from state senator

The release of recommendations for improving Nebraska's criminal justice system was delayed Thursday amid objections from at least one state senator.
Senators gathered to hear from the nonprofit Crime and Justice Institute, which has facilitated a months-long dive into Nebraska data with a group of officials from across the criminal justice system and government.
The effort will yield recommendations that are expected to inform policy proposals during the legislative session, which kicked off Wednesday. Senators will consider any criminal justice reform proposals alongside a pitch to build a new 1,512-bed state prison.
"I think it's been an informative and engaging process, and the final report provides a path for change," said Len Engel, director of policy and campaigns for CJI.
Officials had anticipated releasing recommendations. But they weren't shared Thursday afternoon because of a "fly in the ointment," said Sen. Steve Lathrop, who chairs the Judiciary Committee and was among the officials who initiated the process in Nebraska.
The final report is expected "soon," Lathrop said. The group agrees on many recommendations, he said, such as expanding problem-solving courts. The disagreements center on recommendations related to sentencing, he said.
Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, who was part of the working group, voiced her frustration Thursday, saying she felt that she hadn't been heard.
She told The World-Herald that she's asked for edits to the report that haven't been adopted. That motivated her to speak, she said, and hold up the release of the recommendations.
"I think that there's just not agreement among the group," she told senators. "You guys might as well know that."
She said it's a "philosophical difference" and mentioned some areas where she has concerns.
"I just contend we're doing a lot right in our state," she said.
There will be a debate about solutions to the problems, Lathrop responded, but the data is "not controversial," he said.
"Don't confuse the debate that we'll have in this room, when we present bills and go through the legislative process, with whether the data that you just saw is accurate or not," he said. "Because I don't think anybody disagrees that the data is accurate. It's just about: What are the solutions that we're willing to accept?"
Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who's also on the working group, took issue with Geist's comments.
McKinney, who represents a district in North Omaha, noted that a disproportionate part of the prison population is Black. The analysis found that one out of five people admitted to prison are Black, while only one in 25 Nebraskans are Black.
He doesn't think that the recommendations go far enough, but he said that there were things he "could live with" and that the group had agreed to put some options in the report for the Legislature to consider.
"Now, I just feel like it's an attempt by ... individuals trying to sabotage the process," he said, with the end goal to force a new prison without passing reforms. He predicted a "long session" if that's attempted.
Among the other findings discussed Thursday: While crime rates have decreased in Nebraska and across the country, the imprisonment rate in Nebraska has steadily grown. The state's prison population has grown 21% over the last decade.
A recent World-Herald analysis of national corrections data showed that Nebraska has now surpassed Alabama as the state with the most overcrowded prison system.
Engel said the state's corrections budget has increased by more than 50% since 2011. The rates of people returning to prison within three years have increased, too.
In dissecting the factors that contribute to the trends, Engel said the prison population growth seems largely due to increases in how long inmates are staying, caused by longer sentences and a decreasing percentage of parole grants.
"Before the pandemic hit, admissions were outpacing releases," Engel said. "This means that there are more people coming into prison than are getting out. And unless something interrupts this trend, the population will continue to increase."
The prison population is expected to grow by about 1,200 people by 2031, he said.