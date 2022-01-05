Renters' tax break, early voting limits among bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers launched into the 2022 session Wednesday with a flurry of bills covering everything from renters' tax breaks to early voting to carrying concealed weapons without a permit.
Senators introduced 108 bills and two proposed constitutional amendments during an opening day that was light on ceremony and long on catching up on the three months that have passed since the special session on redistricting.
Among the day's developments:
Concealed carry. Legislative Bill 773, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would eliminate the need for people to get permits, criminal background checks and training to legally carry concealed weapons.
Only people barred from owning guns would be barred from carrying them concealed under the so-called "constitutional carry" legislation. Those include felons, people convicted of domestic violence and people in violation of protection orders.
Brewer has said he plans to name the bill his priority for the year. He expects it to get stuck in committee and is prepared to introduce a motion to pull it out for debate.
Renters' tax break. LB 740, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, would provide an income tax deduction to renters. The deduction would be equal to the annual amount of rent paid for a home or apartment or $3,000, whichever is less.
The proposal would give tax relief to Nebraskans who are missing out on the income tax credits provided to property taxpayers. The state will provide $548 million worth of the credits instituted under LB 1107 this year.
Deductions reduce the amount of income that is taxed. Credits reduce the amount of income taxes owed.
Early voting limit. LB 785, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would cut the amount of time allowed for voters to cast mail-in or early ballots by about one-third.
The bill would require that early ballots be mailed "not sooner than" 22 days before a statewide primary or general election, down from the "at least" 35 days in current law. It also would give voters 22 days before an election to cast early ballots in an election office, down from 30 days currently.
Hundreds of bills restricting early voting or setting other limits on voting have been introduced around the nation.
Federal money. Nine bills seeking more than $300 million worth of federal pandemic relief money were introduced by various senators.
Among them was one to build a beef slaughter and packing plant, another to provide school districts with money for employee retention, one to support pancreatic cancer research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a fourth to improve technology infrastructure in the state.
Nebraska is getting $1.04 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act. Deciding how to spend the money is expected to be a major focus of the session.
New normal. Heading into the third year of the pandemic, the session appeared closer to normal. The plastic dividers were gone from the legislative chamber, and few senators wore masks. Lobbyists once again filled the Capitol Rotunda and sent in notes to lawmakers. Members of the public were allowed to watch from the balconies once more.
