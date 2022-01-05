Renters' tax break, early voting limits among bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature

The proposal would give tax relief to Nebraskans who are missing out on the income tax credits provided to property taxpayers. The state will provide $548 million worth of the credits instituted under LB 1107 this year.

Deductions reduce the amount of income that is taxed. Credits reduce the amount of income taxes owed.

Early voting limit. LB 785, introduced by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would cut the amount of time allowed for voters to cast mail-in or early ballots by about one-third.

The bill would require that early ballots be mailed "not sooner than" 22 days before a statewide primary or general election, down from the "at least" 35 days in current law. It also would give voters 22 days before an election to cast early ballots in an election office, down from 30 days currently.

Hundreds of bills restricting early voting or setting other limits on voting have been introduced around the nation.

Federal money. Nine bills seeking more than $300 million worth of federal pandemic relief money were introduced by various senators.