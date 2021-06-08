Rep. Adrian Smith explains votes on election certification, Jan. 6 commission

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has split from his fellow House members from Nebraska in at least two high-profile, politically charged moments this year. But it's not because he thinks President Joe Biden didn't win the presidency, or because he condones the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a wide-ranging interview with The World-Herald on Tuesday, Smith offered insight into those votes and detailed priorities for him and the constituents of his sprawling, largely rural 3rd Congressional District.

The Gering congressman was among Republicans who objected to Electoral College votes from two states in January. The votes on objections came hours after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, hoping to overturn the election of Biden.

Trump and other Republicans claimed, without evidence, that there was fraud in the 2020 election.

"I was never personally threatened," Smith told The World-Herald of his experience Jan. 6. But he called seeing footage of people sitting in the vice president's chair in the Senate "very unsettling."

Those people were "so extreme," he said, that he didn't see them as relevant.